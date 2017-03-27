Ethiopian’s new Lomé-Johannesburg service will benefit New York travelers to South Africa
The new service will operate four times per week with 737-800 aircraft and will bolster Lomé’s role as a growing aviation hub for West and Central Africa, offering connections to 14 regional cities including Dakar, Conakry, Lagos, Libreville and Kinshasa.
The new route also offers time-saving convenience for U.S. travelers flying to/from Ethiopian’s Newark/New York gateway. They can now enjoy one-stop service to South Africa with the Lomé connection. From Newark, the connection time to Johannesburg is two hours; from Johannesburg the connection time in Lomé is one hour.
News of Ethiopian’s latest flight development comes in the same week as the airline embarks on one of its greatest expansions in its long and illustrious history, with the launch of three new destinations – Victoria Falls, Oslo, and Antananarivo – within three days, 26-28 March 2017. Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said, “We are proud that we are able to link these new stations to the Ethiopian network in such a short period of time.”
About Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.
Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 90 international destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.
Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.
