DigitalPhone.io Launches New Channel Partner Program to Expand Sales Footprint Nationwide
DigitalPhone.io, announced that it has launched a new channel partner program to expand its sales footprint nationwide.
Consultants and businesses that are approved to participate in the new channel partner program will be authorized to solve their customers’ communication needs by offering them DigitalPhone.io’s leading-edge hosted VoIP platform that delivers:
- Dramatic cost savings vs. traditional landline phone systems
- Unprecedented mobility, scalability and flexibility
- Guaranteed business continuity with 99.99% uptime
- Multiple built-in disaster recovery methods
- Advanced unified calling features, such as auto-attendant, automatic call distribution, call analysis and reporting, and more
- Continuous innovation and upgrading at no additional cost
- Responsive expert-led technical and end user support
- 24/7/365 off-site security monitoring
Channel partners also receive comprehensive support on how to follow DigitalPhone.io’s streamlined, and customer-centric sales process, along with product training on related VoIP products and services including IP faxing, SIP trunking, digital recording, and fiber internet services from AT&T.
Plus, since the typical time window between when a customer signs up for DigitalPhone.io hosted VoIP system to when implementation is complete is just two weeks, channel partners earn faster residual commissions, and can take full advantage of up-front commission promotions.
“The secret of our success, growth and longevity as we approach our 20th anniversary is not much of a secret at all. We focus relentlessly on putting our customers first, and making sure that we exceed their expectations in every way,” commented Gary Tomlin, DigitalPhone.io’s Vice President of Sales. “And now, we are bringing this winning vision to our new channel partner program, and giving selected consultants and businesses the opportunity to offer more to their customers, increase ROI, and stay ahead of the competition.”
Prospective channel partners are invited to learn more by watching a short introductory video at https://digitalphone.io/partner, and then scheduling an on-site meeting, webinar or conference call by emailing inquiry@DigitalPhone.io or phoning (336) 544-4000.
About DigitalPhone.io
DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing landlines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://digitalphone.io.
Nicky Smith
336-560-4405
