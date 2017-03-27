2017 Eastover International Symposium of Medical Qigong Taichi & Eastern Medicine June 23 - 30th, join 18 master healers
Mantak Chia, Roger Jahnke, Junfeng Li, Lonny Jarrett, Lianjie Zheng, Rengang Wang, Terry Dunn, Solala Towler, Jampa Stewart, Daisy Lee, Paul Hannah, Sifu Mathew
Mantak Chia, creator of the Universal Healing Tao System, will be sharing his teachings on Emotional Wisdom – an internal energy practice that transforms imbalance (the presence of painful emotions) to create balance - promoting harmony, clarity and joy.
Junfeng Li is founder of the Sheng Zhen (Unconditional Love) Society, former award-winning Head Coach of China's National Wushu Team, mentor to Jet Li and Donnie Yen, and renowned protagonist in Chinese martial arts films. He is a spiritual leader who has dedicated himself to the healing of our universe - calling for all religions to work together to care for the environment and planet.
Lonny Jarrett will discuss the inner nature of many acupuncture points and their use in treating the mind and revealing the spirit. Lonny has been a leading scholar in the field of Chinese medicine since 1980. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Acupuncture and Eastern Medicine and a founding board member of the Acupuncture Society of Massachusetts.
Roger Jahnke, director of Training and Research at the Institute of Integral Qigong and Tai Chi, will impart the wisdom of his 40 years of experience - 9 research trips to China, 35 years of clinical practice and numerous publications and awards for disseminating integrative medicine, Chinese medicine, and mind-body wellness.
Sifu Terence Dunn, offers powerful sessions that teach two medical healing qigong systems with very different methodologies and disparate histories: Tao Tan Pai (Taoist Elixir Method) Nei Kung and Flying Phoenix DVD series. Terry Dunn wrote the first medical protocol in American medical history applying therapeutic Tai Chi and Qigong exercises to accelerate patients' recovery from major surgeries. In 2000 he became the first Tai Chi trainer in the NBA, training the Los Angeles Lakers during their second championship season.
Jampa Stewart will give classes on several topics including Mindfulness, Chinese Herbs for Home Care, Vitality and Fitness, Cupping Therapy and When Qi Goes Wrong: Preventing and Treating Energy Deviations. He is a Dharma practitioner, MAs in Oriental Medicine and a certified instructor in Medical Qigong and Chi Nei Tsang through AOBTA.
Zheng Lianjie, a representative figure in Chinese contemporary art and artists working abroad, especially North America, whose painting, calligraphy, photography, installation art and film making are infused with bold sociopolitical/philosophical overtones. One of the first artists in China to integrate performance art with the natural environment, he is also a devout Taoist who’s made pilgrimage for 12 years to Mt. Hua - one of the holiest Taoist mountains. His highly acclaimed work, filled with compassion, nature and soulful creativity, has been exhibited in museums, galleries and symposiums worldwide as well as written about in The New York Times and art media alike. In recognition of his achievements, in 2012 Zheng was named United Nations Messenger of Peace in LinZhou, China.
Dacheng Quan and Taichi Master Rengeng Wang is considered the world’s leading expert of the Praying Mantis Two-Handed Sword. He is president of International Dachengdao, and a certifying master of the International Kung Fu Federation. Master Wang trains stunt fighters for movies, has been featured in several international martial arts magazines, and is the NY State Director of the World Stunt Association. His short film, “The Lesson” has won several Indie Festival awards.
Sifu Matthew is founder of The Martial Arts of Wellness, a system designed to heal through the interaction of specific polar fields and elements which are activated through the body’s electromagnetic position as it relates to its directional access. He is a Kung Fu Master in several disciplines and a renowned healer with over 41 years of experience in the Martial Arts.
Terry Nash, practitioner of Tibetan Medicine and an expert in women’s health, enters a deep exploration in how what we eat impacts our wellbeing.
Solala Towler Editor and publisher of The Empty Vessel, is a true scholar and practitioner of Tao. Author of many books including: Practicing the Tao Te Ching.
Aiping Cheng, with her vast experience spanning over 40 years – from performing with the Chinese Wushu team of 1974 for President Nixon, to being awarded Top Level by the International Wushu Association, 8th Duan from the International Wushu Sanshou Dao Association, and named one of the Top 100 Chinese Martial Artists in the World by World Culture Science Academy in Hong Kong, for her lifelong achievements.
Daisy Lee is founder of Women’s Lotus Qigong and a Qigong doctor certified by Master Wan Su Jian of the Beijing Red Cross Medical Exchange Center in China. Mt. Sinai, Johns Hopkins and Women's College are just a few of the hospitals that have invited her to teach and bring healing/support to their patients and medical staff.
Dr. Paul L. Hannah advocates that to activate one’s sacred spiritual-self is to align with universal life force energy. This is critical in developing radiant spiritual, physical, intellectual, and mental balance. This alignment also brings conscious awareness of the universal interconnectedness of all life forms, embracing love and eliminating all “isms” - sexism, racism, ageism, and separatism. Dr. Hannah is an apprentice of Grand Master Hong Liu - author of The Healing Art of Qi Gong, he is a graduate of Rush Medical College.
From Shifu Jianye Jiang you will learn the Master Meridian Network – our primary Yin and Yang channels. Master Jiang started studying Wushu as a child, learning from well-known masters such as Yu Mingwei, Yu Hai, and others. He received BA and Master's degrees from Qufu University and Shanghai Physical Education Institute.
Mehernosh Kahn, MD takes us through an exploration of the Mandala - its historical aspects and its Tibetan, Vedic, Chinese and Western uses. He will also discuss superfoods as fuel for the development of the MBS triad and their role in neuro-physiology and cognition. Dr. Kahn holds a doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine and has practiced integrative/conventional medicine for 3 decades.
Eastover Estate and Retreat
Eastover Estate and Retreat - A 600 Acre Residential Ecological Sanctuary in Lenox, MA