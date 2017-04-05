Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Recently Diagnosed US Navy Veteran in Texas or Their Family on the Spot Access to Some of the Nation’s Top Lawyers for Better Compensation

Before you hire a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma financial compensation claim please call us at 800-714-0303” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are the best branded source in Texas for a US Navy Veteran receiving the very best possible financial compensation-if they have been diagnosed with mesothelioma.

"As we would like to discuss with a Navy Veteran in this predicament or their family-we need to make certain you are dealing directly with the nation's most skilled and capable mesothelioma attorneys because they will produce the best possible financial compensation results. At the same time, we would like to talk about medical treatment options and the fact that the Houston renowned MD Anderson Clinic is perhaps the best place in the world to be treated for mesothelioma."

The Center wants to emphasize when it comes to a US Navy Veteran in Texas with mesothelioma the asbestos exposure that occurred to them either happened to them in Virginia, Maine, Connecticut, South Carolina, Georgia, Washington, California or Hawaii-not Texas.

For more information, a US Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in Texas or their family members are urged to contact the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303.

Vital hiring a lawyer tip from the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center for a US Navy Veteran in Texas with this rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. "Before you hire a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma financial compensation claim please call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure you are dealing directly with sone of the nation's most qualified mesothelioma attorneys. The attorneys we suggest do not require any up-front payment and they only get paid if there is a settlement."



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington, etc.

* MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas: http://www.mdanderson.org/patient-and-cancer-information/cancer-infor … Mesothelioma/



* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital Dallas, Texas: http://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Texas. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html