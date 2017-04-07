We specialize in assisting nuclear power workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma” — Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Most people do not know that Arizona is home to the largest electrical power plant in the United States. We specialize in assisting nuclear power workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. If we had one incredibly vital tip for a nuclear power worker in Arizona who has been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma it would be call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure you are dealing directly with the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys.

"Frequently people who learn a trade related to nuclear power learned their craft in the US Navy. The US Navy has the largest fleet of nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers in the world and we also specialize in assisting US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

"Our bottom line is we want a nuclear power worker or a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Arizona to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for instant access to some of the nation's most distinguished mesothelioma lawyers-who also produce the best compensation results for their clients. Why settle for less?" http://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



QUICK UTAH ENERGY FACTS

§ Arizona's Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station, rated at 3,937 net megawatts, is the largest net generator of electricity in the nation. By capacity, it is the second-largest power plant of any kind in the nation.

§ Arizona ranked second in the nation in utility-scale electricity generation from solar energy in 2015.

§ Arizona, the 14th most populous state, ranked 45th in the nation in per capita energy consumption in 2014, partly because of the state’s small industrial sector.

§ Arizona's only operating coal mine, Kayenta, on the Navajo and Hopi reservations, supplies the 7-to-8 million short tons burned annually by the Navajo Generating Station's three 750-megawatt units.

§ Arizona's Renewable Environmental Standard requires 15% of the state’s electricity consumed in 2025 to come from renewable energy resources; in 2015, 9.5% of Arizona’s utility-scale net electricity generation came from renewable resources, primarily from the Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams.



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona: http://www.mayoclinic.org/patient-visitor-guide/arizona

* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona:

http://azcc.arizona.edu/profile/linda-garland

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott. http://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Arizona. http://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html