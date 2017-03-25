TRUE 21st CENTURY HEALTH – PREVENT DISEASE, CANCER AND ILLNESS WITH FORTIZEL.

FORTIZEL - A Dietary Supplement Tested and Proven since 1999 on 1,000’s to Prevent Disease / Live Longer with Quality of LIfe.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, March 25, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health News Panama : A truly remarkable and exciting new dietary supplement is now available to everyone after 18 years of research and testing - since 1999 Fortizel has been tested on 10,000’s people, athletes and people with health issues with no negative side effects except increased good health .

Originally developed as a cancer treatment Fortizel has progressed to a cancer and disease prophylactic. During the past 18 years those who have been using Fortizel have found that their immunity has been improved to prevent illness, including major diseases and cancer. They simply do not get ill anymore, nor their children. They do not catch viruses or flus.

Dr. H. Knüt, editor of Health News Panama, and clinical director of the World Health Association in Panama, commented in the organization’s February 2016 congress held in Panama City, “The breakthroughs that we’ve been able to gain with Fortizel are truly life-changing. We’ve seen patients come to us who are very sick who take Fortizel, and see their health restored. If I didn’t know the science behind it, I might think it was a miracle.”

“Regular people” who use Fortizel simply do not get ill anymore, nor do their children; they do not catch viruses or flus.

Top athletes who have taken Fortizel have improved their body performance to maximum natural optimization in that their bodies physical potential has been optimized to function at its best ability possible.

Those with Diabetes Type 2 are back to normal function without medications in 6 months with daily exercise.

Those with Lyme Disease have had their symptons reduced and their quality of life restored.

Those with Aspergers have improved their quality of life.

Thousands of personal unsolicited testimonies are available from those who have taken Fortizel over the past 18 years.

How does it Work: Fortizel is a Colostrum Extract which is 40 times more powerful than Colostrum and which normalizes cell function, boosts the immune system and by doing this stops cells mutating to disease or cancer.

Developed by Dr Marco Prummer, of The Netherlands, who is the world expert on Colostrum.

Fortizel is available to everyone who wants to live longer illness free at www.fortizel.com



