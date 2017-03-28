DePalma Construction, A Pennsylvania Roofing Company Known For One Day Roof Installation, Launches a New Website
DePalma Construction, a Pennsylvania roofing company known for providing homes a brand new roof in one day, launches their new website depalmaconstruction.comDILLSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DePalma Construction is proud to introduce their new website, depalmaconstruction.com, a comprehensive resource for homeowners to learn more about the company, its services and the finer points of roof repair and replacement.
DePalma has made quite a name for themselves in the greater Harrisburg area by offering quality roof replacement within 24 hours. No matter how big or small, they guarantee that your entire job will be completed in one day and they put their years of expertise behind that claim with outstanding results.
What sets DePalma ahead of the rest is their quick turnaround without compromising on quality, and that begins with the estimate. The staff at DePalma, from the owner down, never leaves their customers hanging and to that end guarantees that you will have an estimate scheduled within 24 hours after your initial phone call, and a completed estimate within 1-2 days after an on-site visit.
The emphasis on service doesn’t end there, however. This is a company that prides itself on treating every customer’s home like their own. They use only the best materials on the market today. That includes GAF shingles, which have been proven to stand up to the toughest weather extremes. GAF even offers its own manufacturer’s warranty, guaranteeing that your roof will last for years to come.
In fact, DePalma Construction is one of only a very small percentage of roofers, worldwide, authorized to offer GAF’s MasterElite coverage. This coverage means that your finished roof may be checked by a third party inspector to ensure that it meets GAF’s extremely strict standards. That’s on top of DePalma’s own 20-year transferable workmanship guarantee. With this guarantee, if anything happens to your roof due to faulty workmanship, DePalma will repair the damage at no extra cost.
DePalma Construction is one roofing company that takes nothing for granted. Not only do they promise to get most jobs done within 24 hours, they will make sure that they have a skilled crew large enough to make good on that promise. They also take extreme care to protect the customer’s property throughout the job by employing special equipment to contain the roofing debris, including the Equipter, a state-of-the-art dump trailer that can be easily positioned anywhere on the property. The trailer is typically positioned close to the roof, with a shoot added to the edge, so that debris is not scattered everywhere.
DePalma further guarantees that the dump trailers will only be on the property for the duration of the job, so customers needn’t worry about them becoming an eyesore. This company takes their customer service to such a high degree that the owner typically inspects almost every job to ensure the crew completes the job until the customer is satisfied with the condition of their property as well as their roof.
This is the approach DePalma Construction has been employing for nearly 20 years, and it has seen them through the ups and downs of the housing and construction market. It has also earned them glowing reviews from clients throughout the greater Harrisburg area, all of whom have been extremely impressed with the professionalism and skill of DePalma crews.
To continue providing their customers with the best service possible, DePalma has launched the new website, giving prospective customers all the information they need at a glance.
Repairing or replacing your roof is no small decision, and DePalma understands that…that’s why they go out of their way to make sure every job is done right and done quickly, minimizing the inconvenience without compromising on quality.
So visit depalmaconstruction.com today and discover all that DePalma Construction has to offer!
