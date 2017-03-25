David E Howe, SubscriberWise founder and FICO global G.O.A.T. Official Receipt, Howe vs. Regions

SubscriberWise founder and the highest FICO Achiever in human history will argue failure to honor terms following six month dispute with signed affidavit

Now it’s time to resolve the issue in the civil court.” — David E. Howe

BIRMINGHAM, AL, U.S.A., March 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SubscriberWise , the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading advocate for children victimized by identity fraud, confirmed today the civil lawsuit against Regions Bank . The lawsuit follows a six-month dispute involving unauthorized charges, misrepresented and undisclosed terms, and executed affidavits associated with the Regions Relationship Rewards corporate site: https://www.regions.com/personal_banking/relationship_rewards.rf The case was filed in the State of Florida, Lee County Clerk of Courts, Fort Myers, FL., on March 24, 2017 (Case No. 17-SC-001065, Judge James R. Adams).“Today I filed a civil suit against Regions Bank,” confirmed David Howe , SubscriberWise founder. “Unfortunately, the internal dispute I initiated with Regions months ago did not conclude to my satisfaction.“Now it’s time to resolve the issue in the civil court and I'm looking forward to presenting the evidence. Regardless of the outcome, I'm hopeful this action will result in changes at Regions while also protecting other consumers.“Inquiries from the U.S. Department of Justice and Offices of the State Attorneys General are welcome. Media inquiries are also welcome,” Howe concluded.About SubscriberWiseSubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators.Over the past decade, Howe has been consulted by every leading communications operator in the country. Howe’s passion with credit and risk management can be found everywhere in the industry. Today, SubscriberWise touches a U.S. consumer every minute of every hour of every day.Having directly prevented more child identity thefts than any single individual including law enforcement professionals nationwide, David Howe is recognized as one of the most productive and engaged child identity theft experts of the 21st century. Howe’s expertise on the subject of identity theft has been shared with virtually all levels of law enforcement agencies. In 2014, Howe was contacted by IBM’s RedCell Counter Fraud and Financial Crimes Intelligence organization for information concerning child identity fraud.SubscriberWise contributions to telecom are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

