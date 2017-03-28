Lehigh Valley IT Support Team Keeps Networks Maintained and Systems Secured
Small businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County have a partner in the IT support team at KDG.
The tech management team at KDG has helped businesses such as Jaflo, Casilio Concrete, and Josh Early Candies stay ahead of their competition by upgrading the companies to the latest technology. They also work with them to prevent cyber attacks and other technical issues well before they arise.
The IT services experts are dedicated to implementing technology solutions that will do more than just keep computers, mobile devices, and wireless networks running smoothly. They’re also consultants and decision-making partners who not only want to keep local businesses growing, but also better connected in the process.
“We handle everything from Office 365 and Google Suite mail migrations to VPN installation, which keeps employees securely connected to a central office even when they’re at a remote location,” explains KDG’s Director of Operations Jim Sullivan.
When it comes to Office 365 or Google Suite migrations, KDG has been the go-to tech provider for businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County. The company is a Microsoft Partner and a member of the Google Reseller-Partner Program.
Businesses who partner with KDG’s IT team have access to both onsite and remote support so that they are never kept waiting no matter the problem. KDG’s innovative ticketing system alerts the IT team to an issue immediately. They can be onsite that day or give help over the phone through a remote login within minutes.
“For many small business who don’t have their own IT service, we’re their internal help desk,” says Sullivan. “We perform audits of their systems, repair their networks, and configure their devices. We do anything an internal IT team would do for them and more.”
Lehigh Valley and Bucks County businesses who are in need of small business IT support and tech management should contact KDG: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/contact
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) has served small and medium-size family businesses and closely-held private enterprises throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond for over 16 years. Small business IT support, custom software development, onsite training, web design, solutions for accounting and human resources, and project management are but a few of the services they provide. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/.
Jim Sullivan
The Kyle David Group, LLC
610-628-1461
email us here