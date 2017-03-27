TeraGanix Announces Its EM-1 Microbial Products Now Available At Soil King Garden Center
TeraGanix, Inc., is pleased to announced that EM-1 Microbial Inoculant is now available at the Soil King Garden Center. Patrick King, aka Soil King, is a cannabis industry icon and the owner of OrganiKing LLC (dba The Soil King), headquartered in Cloverdale, Calif. The Soil King is a leading designer and creator of amended soil products, tools and supplies for the agriculture, farming and gardening industry. Its Cloverdale location places The Soil King at the gateway to California’s Emerald Triangle. The company’s soil line includes award-winning blends for all cultivation needs, including Big Rootz Soil, Big Rootz Bloom, Big Rootz Island Blend, Big Rootz Emerald Blend, Big Rootz Coco Coir, and Baby Rootz Sprout Mix, among others.
The Soil King Garden is passionate about organic products for growing. "As a lifetime gardener, I am always looking for ways to speed the composting process,” said Patrick King, owner of The Soil King Garden Center and creator of multi-award-winning Big Rootz soil. So I am very excited to be part of the launch of the EM-1 line of products! I’m hopeful it can help shorten our composting cycles and that we can spread the word to all our customers and followers.” Patrick has reviewed and tested EM-1 Microbial Inoculant as part of the Probiotic Wellness Garden and knew he needed to add it to his product offering. All the components to The Probiotic Wellness Garden is now available at The Soil King Garden Center. As Soil King continues to expand, Patrick is changing his product offering to more and more probiotic-based products because he knows that probiotics are needed for healthy soils and plants.
EM-1 Microbial Inoculant has been on the market for over 30 years. It was originally developed in Okinawa, Japan by Dr. Teruo Higa and is now made in over 90 locations worldwide. EM-1 does not contain any genetically modified ingredients and is OMRI Listed without restrictions. It is also registered for sale in California through the California Department of Food And Agriculture and is an approved Organic Input Material. In 2016, EM-1 Microbial Inoculant was also certified by Clean Green as an approved product for cannabis production. EM-1 Microbial Inoculant is a naturally fermented live microbial product that contains dozens of metabolites including amino acids, enzymes, bio-available vitamins, co-enzymes, bacteriocins, and minerals that sustain and promote beneficial microbes and support plant and soil health.
TeraGanix EM-1 Microbial Inoculant is part of the Probiotic Wellness Garden, a complete garden kit that includes Gro-Kashi, Malibu Compost, and a sub-irrigated planter called EarthBox®. All you need to do is add seeds and water! The units are highly efficient in water and loaded with probiotics. There is no need for any other fertilizers. Any excess runoff is loaded with bioremediating microbes. The water efficiency of these units allow you to grow using 1/3 of the water of traditional growing beds.
TeraGanix is the exclusive distributor for authentic Effective Microorganisms® products in the continental United States and Canada. For dealer inquiries, please contact TeraGanix.
