Lehigh Valley Business Partners with KDG’s IT Support Team
When a growing family business needed IT services, it turned to KDG’s small business IT support team for help.
The highly skilled tech management experts at KDG have decades’ worth of experience in system security, network maintenance, and device upgrades. They’ve used that wealth of experience to help Jaflo manage its IT systems by first conducting a thorough audit of the company’s devices and networks.
After the audit, KDG’s next action was to migrate Jaflo to the cloud for increased security, as well as access to the latest software.
“There are many benefits to the cloud, including its price and flexibility,” explains Jim Sullivan, KDG’s Director of Operations. “Also, businesses can connect to the newest software, improving both workflow and efficiency.”
The company also gave Jaflo’s devices an upgrade. Old laptops and PCs gave way to new devices so that technical problems associated with outdated systems could be eliminated. Finally, enhanced security was put in place, including strengthened passwords and new antivirus and malware protection on every device.
“[KDG’s] audit gave us a comprehensive plan for moving forward,” says Raenee Mantoni, HR Director for Jaflo. “They are responsive and have always been there to support our home office and field employees when they needed assistance.”
Jaflo has been so pleased by its partnership with KDG’s IT team that it has decided to continue its relationship with the company and pursue even more tech solutions. It is currently collaborating with KDG’s Lehigh Valley web design team for a redesign of its company website.
“When we work with clients, we do more than simply update their software or fix their devices,” says Sullivan. “We work to help them make decisions that will not only be best for the technology they depend upon, but also best for their business’s growth.”
More information about KDG’s and Jaflo’s partnership can be found in a case study published by the tech company: http://kyledavidgroup.com/work/case-studies/jaflo
Small businesses looking for IT support that will keep their daily operations running smoothly and their prospects growing regularly are encouraged to contact KDG: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/contact
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) has served small and medium-size family businesses and closely-held private enterprises throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond for over 16 years. Small business IT support, custom software development, onsite training, web design, solutions for accounting and human resources, and project management are but a few of the services they provide. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/.
Jim Sullivan
The Kyle David Group, LLC
610-628-1461
email us here