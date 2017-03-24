MyoBuddy Products returns to America’s Beauty Show in Chicago
Attendees of premier event to be treated to on-the-spot percussive massages from renowned MyoBuddy Massager Pro®
The show runs from Saturday, March 25, through Monday, March 27 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. MyoBuddy Products, at Booth 595, brings momentum from an explosive start of 2017, full of events and demonstrations nationwide, as well as a growing base of dedicated massage evangelists singing the praises of the brand’s staple MyoBuddy Massager Pro®.
America’s Beauty Show allows MyoBuddy to showcase its diverse uses in the beauty industry. Salons across the nation stand to benefit from using tools like the MyoBuddy to create a full-body relaxing experience for patrons.
“There are a number of cosmetologists and members of the salon and beauty community who swear by our massager,” said MyoBuddy Founder Lillo Furca. “It has a really positive impact for them and fits in perfectly in a salon looking to offer clientele a one-stop-shop for beauty, wellness and relaxation.”
MyoBuddy is an Orbital Percussive Massager featuring advanced vibrational technology to help relax tight fascia, soothe sore muscles, and assist in deep tissue massage and trigger point release. It is the most powerful and comfortable handheld massager on the market. Used by celebrities and serious influencers in the beauty, wellness, fitness and medical industries, the Buddy also lives in the living rooms of everyday people, plugged in next to the couch and always on call to provide soft-tissue therapy and reduce anxiety and pain.
America's Beauty Show® (ABS) is owned and produced by Cosmetologists Chicago® (CC). Professional cosmetologists, nail technicians and estheticians from all over the world attend ABS every year to experience superior education and innovation in all aspects of beauty, as well as gain inspiration to take back to their salons. More than 70,000 people attend the annual show.
Cosmetologists Chicago uses the funds raised through America’s Beauty Show to protect, build and drive the salon industry through advanced education and scholarships, plus monitoring and lobbying for professional licensure.
For more information about the massager, visit https://www.myobuddy.com/.
For details about the show, visit http://americasbeautyshow.com
About MyoBuddy
MyoBuddy Products, developers of the MyoBuddy Massager Pro®, takes the lead in providing the most powerful, comfortable and user-friendly electric massage devices available on the market. MyoBuddy Massager Pro’s therapeutic action is similar to well-known chiropractic and physical therapy devices, yet affordable for the home shopper. For more information, visit http://myobuddy.com.
