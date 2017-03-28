GPS Source Announces Security Approval
GPS Source has received Global Positioning Systems Directorate security approval for its family of SAASM based Host Application Equipment (HAE)
GPS Source announced security approval for the Enhanced D3 (ED3) and Enhanced FLO-G (E-FLO-G) with integrated SAASM receivers. The ED3 and E-FLO-G are upgradeable versions of the popular DAGR Distributed Device (D3) and are capable of distributing SAASM today, and M-Code protected GPS data when implemented. GPS Sources’ family of PNT distribution products represents the most advanced, cost effective and comprehensive solution available on the market to support Department of Defense’s GPS modernization efforts. Moreover, the ED3 and the E-FLO-G bridge the gap between legacy systems deployed today and the C4ISR/EW architectures of the future.
Robert Horton, CEO of GPS Source, said that “We understand the importance of designing products that comply with all GPS Directorate security requirements. This security approval makes it possible for the ED3 and E-FLO-G to be deployed by military forces without reservation. GPS Source is proud to be a key supplier of such important enablers to the War Fighter and to be the provider of innovative military GPS solutions to our defense customers.”
Mr. Horton also said “Integrating legacy equipment utilizing SAASM receivers with future equipment relying on M-Code receivers is challenging. But through Independent Research and Development, GPS Source ensured the ED3 and E-FLO-G integrate appropriately with SAASM today and M-code in the future. These accomplishments exemplify the technology in development by GPS Source to sustain the equipment that War Fighters will employ today and tomorrow.”
GPS Source has begun taking orders for the ED3 and GLI-FLO-G. Production will start mid-year. Questions about this technology can be directed to Kurt Williams, Director of Sales and Marketing.
About GPS Source, Inc.
GPS Source, Inc. designs and manufactures GPS Coaxial, Serial, and Wireless Network Systems. Their solutions support dynamic mission communication and enable GPS equipment to acquire signals in otherwise denied environments, such as in the cargo compartment of the C-17 Heavy Lift aircraft, aircraft maintenance hangars, train tunnels, etc. They create solutions that distribute position, navigation and timing data inside for the defense, aerospace, commercial and public sectors. GPS Source, Inc. is a veteran owned small business and an AS9100 certified company. For more information, please visit www.GPSSource.com.
