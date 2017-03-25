Exclusive Event for 100 Deals+ per Year Realtors®
The Top 1% of the 1% Unite to Share, Grow and Disrupt the NormOSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mastermind of all Masterminds! This event is a gathering of the Leaders and Revolutionaries in the Real Estate Industry. It is a collaborative environment of learning, sharing and growth. It is a place to access and master new ideas as well as to build amazing relationships. The best part is YOU are invited. Visit ItTakesA.Team.com to Apply today.
Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting (KBCC) Presents the 100+ Deals Mastermind! It is an extension of the 1 hour session from their highly successful ULTIMATE TEAM SUMMIT. At that event, the room contained agents that combined for over 4000 transactions in 2016 alone, that was well in excess of one and a half Billion Dollars in Gross Production.
This amazing event will occur on June 22 & 23 2017, At Trius and Peller Estates Wineries in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada. It will be a gathering of Top 1% of Top Producers sharing their trials and tribulations, as well as their very best ideas and strategies. In moderated roundtable conversations on a large variety of topics you will learn and contribute best practices and proven systems throughout the event. Only the best of the best Realtors® will be approved to attend. Visit ItTakesA.Team now and please send your application as soon as possible to be considered. Please note you must be able to prove you have reached the 100+ deals plateau in a 12-month span.
KBCC was built to provide a higher quality of training and systems to the Real Estate world. Their coaches strive to help the best Realtors® achieve the level of business the they truly desire for themselves. We endeavour to be helpful throughout the entire process from starting out; to building a team; to running a powerhouse MEGA team.
About Kathleen Black
Kathleen Black is a coveted Elite Coach, Mentor and Speaker. She has taken her experience as a top-producing Realtor and built it into the fastest growing, results-driven consulting company in North America, with the majority of her clients at the top 1% of production across the country. Kathleen serves as CEO, Speaker, Trainer and Elite Coach. Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting created & hosts an “Ultimate Team Summit”, an elite event destination for top producing teams.
The systems she used in her daily real estate business, to get her to the top 1% of North America’s largest real estate board, are now the backbone of a real estate consulting company. Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting specializes in helping Realtors across North America build top teams and take their business to incredible levels of success.
Kathleen was named one of the top 100 Elite Women driving the future of Real Estate by REP Magazine and has been featured in REP Magazine, REM Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, ABC, NBC, and Fox News among many more!
Kathleen’s extensive knowledge of team building and systems has enabled her to successfully coach hundreds of top producers to higher production. Many of her clients have now built mega-teams that are leading their markets in production. As a highly demanded coach, Kathleen has enjoyed a high retention rate, uncommon in the coaching industry, with loyal clients and a long waiting list for her services.
About Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting (KBCC)
Performance and Growth Coaches Kathleen Black and Andy Herrington Teamed up to form KBCC. They have since gone on to take the Industry by storm. Coaching the best of the best at all levels of production. KBCC provides the systems, mindset and approach that the Industry was needing. They are the Future of Real Estate Coaching. To learn more visit ItTakesA.Team or call us at 1-844-866-5222
