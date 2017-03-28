Manny Schecter of IBM is Named to Board of Directors of The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding
IBM's Chief Patent Counsel is an active proponent of IP education.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY, March 28, 2017 – The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding, a non-profit devoted to increasing awareness of IP rights and their impact on peoples’ lives, announced today that Manny W. Schecter, Chief Patent Counsel of IBM Corporation, has joined the board of directors.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve on the board of the Center for IP Understanding,” said Mr. Schecter. “The Center’s timely mission, to increase awareness and improve attitudes towards patents and other IP rights, serves the general public and advances a much-needed IP education initiative.”
Mr. Schecter joins other CIPU directors, Marshall Phelps (retired head of IP Business and Strategy at Microsoft and IBM), Brian Hinman (Chief IP Officer at Philips), Keith Bergelt (Open Invention Network CEO) and Harry Gwinnell (former head of IP at Cargill and founding President of the IPO Education Foundation).
About the Center for IP Understanding
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of intellectual property rights and their impact on people’s lives. CIPU conducts research, provides information and facilitates education that seek to improve the reputation of IP rights and deter infringement. The Center also tracks attitudes toward IP rights, including patents, copyrights and trademarks, and through outreach provides a framework for the facilitation of ideas, promotion of competition and creation of jobs. CIPU is granted tax-exempt status by the IRS as a 501(c)(3). For more information, please visit our website (www.UnderstandingIP.org) or Twitter or Facebook.
