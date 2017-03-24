NYFCS® TO FEATURE SHOT! AND ON-SCREEN TALKBACK WITH MICK ROCK, DAVE STEWART AND SHEPARD FAIREY
NEXT U.S.EVENT FOR NATIONAL IN-THEATER SCREENING SERIES
The NYFCS is excited to announce that the next NYFCS National preview film screening will be Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock (Magnolia Pictures), about legendary rock photographer Mick Rock, known as “the man who shot the 70s”. The pre-release screenings and on-screen talkback will take place throughout the country as Event Cinema for one night only, April 6th – April 14th, 2017. Immediately following the screenings, Mick Rock, the film’s director Barnaby Clay, Dave Stewart (musician/record producer from the Eurythmics), and Shepard Fairey (artist/activist/founder of OBEY Clothing), will participate in a moderated discussion hosted by Penelope Spheeris (director of Wayne’s World & The Decline of Western Civilization). There will be a star studded red carpet procession prior to the premiere.
The events are made possible by the participation of Citi® Private Pass® for special access to the best in live music, sports, dining, family entertainment and more.
SHOT! THE PSYCHO-SPIRITUAL MANTRA OF ROCK is an odyssey into the colorful and bohemian tales of rock 'n' roll's history. A cinematic adventure that delves deep into the mind of one of rock's greatest living photographers: Mick Rock. Mick's now infamous images of the likes of David Bowie, Queen, Syd Barrett (Founding member of Pink Floyd), Blondie, Lou Reed and Iggy Pop are now imprinted on our collective psyche forever and generations to come. Presented in his own words, juxtaposed with spellbinding images and exclusive never-seen or heard archival film footage, audio recordings and original material, this film reveals an enigmatic Rock and his adventurous life both behind the camera and as an integral member of the artist’s entourage working with and shaping some of the most outrageous, recognized and accomplished musicians and personalities of the past forty years. In ltd theaters, on Demand, on Amazon Video and on iTunes April 7.
Up until now, live talent has only been accessible to the public in NY, LA and at festivals. Now everyone throughout the country can enjoy up close and personal moments from major movie stars, producers, writers and directors in the comfort of their own neighborhood theaters. Regional preview screenings are happening all the time, but never with a live, talent conversation component. This is a comprehensive, industry wide turn-key marketing tool complete with robust media and in-theater assets to 400+ screens.
A regular series of ongoing preview screenings is established in 50 select major markets. Audiences experience all of the excitement of live Q&A sessions, hosted by Peter Travers. The big screen events deliver 9-13 curated pre-release films per year to discerning audiences on a monthly basis. Audiences see the best films prior to their release followed by live, HD Q&A between hosts, audiences and talent from the films. Each piece brings the energy and VIP nature of prestigious, NYC/LA screenings for nationwide audiences to interact with stars and directors via two-way simulcast.
This is the first ever live national in-theater screening series which will entertain, educate, surprise, and refresh the spirit of true independent and foreign language filmmaking through provocative story-telling. The NYFCS® is dedicated to producing inspiring events in a collaborative environment and to nurturing the long-term success of movies. Featuring an energetic, creative, and experienced team, the NYFCS® exhibits socially and culturally relevant films with live world-class talent in the best independent theaters throughout the US.
About The New York Film Critics Series®:
Peter Travers, Host: Peter is an American film critic, who has written for, in turn, People and Rolling Stone. Travers also hosts a celebrity interview show called Popcorn on ABC News Now and ABCNews.com. Travers joined Rolling Stone in 1989 after a four-year stint with People. He's best known for his basic writing style that eschews a more sophisticated analysis for an easy-to-read and often very opinionated form. According to efilmcritic.com, Travers is the nation's most blurbed film critic. Peter has hosted the NYFCS for over 10 years. In addition to Rolling Stone Magazine, ABC-TV, Peter appears regularly on Newsweek & The Daily Beast, The Soho Apple Store, and CNN.
Magnolia Pictures is the theatrical and home entertainment distribution arm of the Wagner/Cuban Companies, a vertically-integrated group of media properties co-owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban that also includes the Landmark Theatres chain and AXS TV. Recent releases include Raoul Peck and James Baldwin’s Oscar-nominated I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, Andrew Rossi’s look inside the Met Gala THE FIRST MONDAY IN MAY, David Farrier and Dylan Reeve's stranger-than-fiction documentary TICKLED, Alex Gibney’s ZERO DAYS, Ira Sachs’ LITTLE MEN and Werner Herzog’s LO AND BEHOLD, REVERIES OF THE CONNECTED WORLD.
