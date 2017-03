Vigilant Personal Protection Systems Eliminates Plastic from Personal Alarm Packaging

Vigilant Minimal Packaging Vigilant Personal Protection Systems Vigilant Recycling Initiative

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vigilant Personal Protection Systems, the market share leader in personal alarms in the United States, is rolling out a brand new brand packaging platform aimed at eliminating environmentally harmful plastics from it's entire product assortment by 2018.Next year, more than 300 million tons of plastic will be produced worldwide. The amount of plastic manufactured in the first ten years of this century will approach the total produced in the entire last century, according to a recent research report. Most plastics used in packaging are not biodegradable, and evidence is mounting that chemicals used in most consumer packaging may have a detrimental effect on people and the environment."Within 2017, 100% of Vigilant alarms will come packaged in recyclable and reusable material" said David Happe, CTO of Vigilant Personal Protection Systems. "By 2018, we will also eliminate all plastics from Vigilant Pepper Spray also, completing the transition to a 100% environmentally sustainable, responsible product sales organization."VigilantPPS drew it's sustainable initiative inspiration modeled after Walmart's sustainability pledge. Walmart highlights vendor sustainability initiatives including reducing packaging materials by minimizing packaging and optimizing design, maximizing recyclable packaging components, and supporting consumer recycling initiatives and ease of recycling.The new packaging features a minimal size footprint, zero plastics, recyclable cardboard packaging, and reusable inner bubble protection inserts. Vigilant is rolling out the packaging on all alarm models now, and will complete the transition on all alarm inventory in the United States by Fall 2017. Vigilant Pepper Spray packaging will follow suit early in 2018.About Vigilant Personal Protection SystemsVigilant Personal Protection Systems, a division of Robinhood Digital LLC, manufactures the No. 1 best selling personal protection alarms sold in the United States. For additional information please visit www.vigilantpps.com