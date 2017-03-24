Karen-Lee Pollak Recognized in Chambers USA 2017 For Immigration
According to Chambers USA 2017, Karen-Lee Pollak "provides clients with a wide range of immigration expertise, including in relation to nonimmigrant and immigrant visas, compliance, and contentious matters such as removal defense work. Clients praise her as a 'patient, helpful and very responsive' attorney, adding that 'she has done an exemplary job assisting with all of our immigration needs.'"
Since 1990, Chambers and Partners has been identifying and ranking the most outstanding law firms and lawyers on the qualities of their associated attorneys and exclusively lists attorneys who are strongly recommended from in-depth interviews with peers and clients. Rankings are assessed on specific criteria, including legal knowledge and experience, technical legal ability, effectiveness, and client-service.
Pollak PLLC specializes in providing comprehensive immigration solutions to corporations, small businesses, investors and families interested in obtaining immigrant and non-immigrant visas to live and work in the United States.
The mission of Pollak is to provide its clients nationally, internationally and locally with superb immigration counsel. Pollak strives to build long-term, valued relationships by creating experiences that are effective, insightful and personalized. Pollak achieves this by listening to client needs, providing timely communications, delivering on its promises and most importantly, getting stellar results.
Karen-Lee Pollak is the Managing Attorney at Pollak PLLC located in Dallas, Texas. She is a frequent speaker, author and blogger on immigration issues. She can be reached at karenlp@pollakimmigration or under her twitter handle law_immigration.
