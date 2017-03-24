Voting Is Now Open for the 10th Annual Teen Choice Book Awards
Voting for the only book awards chosen solely by teens is now open until May 7.
Parents, teachers and librarians can print out a voting ballot online http://everychildareader.net/choice/fun-stuff to prompt discussion of the seven finalists in the teen category.
Voting for the 10th Annual Teen Choice Book Awards will be open online at www.everychildareader.net/vote until May 7, 2017. Teachers, librarians, and booksellers can collect group or classroom votes to enter online.
There are also 3 children’s book categories: K–2nd, 3rd–4th, and 5th–6th grades.
The seven finalists for the 10th Annual Teen Choice Book Awards are:
A COURT OF MIST AND FURY, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)
CROOKED KINGDOM, by Leigh Bardugo (Macmillan/Henry Holt Books)
THE CROWN, by Kiera Cass (HarperCollins)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS 1 & 2, Special Rehearsal Edition Script, by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany (Scholastic)
THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR, by Nicola Yoon (Random House)
THIS IS WHERE IT ENDS, by Marieke Nijkamp (Sourcebooks Fire)
A TORCH AGAINST THE NIGHT, by Sabaa Tahir (Penguin Young Readers)
The finalists for the 2017 Teens Choice Book Awards are rich in relevance, diversity, plotline and prose.
Voting for this year’s awards will end on the last day of Children’s Book Week, which will celebrate its 98th year with 500 library, school and bookstore events across the country from May 1-7. Fifty copies of every winning book and all the finalists will be donated to children in need across the country in June.
Shaina Birkhead, Programming and Strategic Partnerships Director for Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader, stated: "We love the fact that this is the only book awards chosen by teens. They know the books they love and we are proud to work with so many teachers, librarians, and booksellers to help gather the votes. We have created a virtual ‘voting booth’ online, and we expect over a million votes again this year."
About Every Child a Reader:
Every Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens across America. Every Child a Reader’s popular national programs include Children’s Book Week (May 1-7, 2017), the longest-running literacy initiative in the country; the Children’s Choice Book Awards, the only book awards chosen by children and teens; and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program, in partnership with the Library of Congress. Individual and corporate donations, grants and Children’s Book Council support Every Child a Reader.
About Children’s Book Week:
Launched in 1919, Children’s Book Week will celebrate its 98th anniversary in May 2017.
About the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards:
Launched in 2008, the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards are the only national book awards voted on only by kids and teens. In 2017, the 10th annual awards voting will be open from March 3 to May 7.
