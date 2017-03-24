All Things Ginger Launches RedheadEmojis.com
Poised to meet market demand, All Things Ginger Launches Redhead Emojis website.LONDON, ENGLAND, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For some time now, redheads and gingers everywhere have been left wanting for the lack of redheaded emojis available on the web. With All Things Ginger’s launch of this website, the gingers of the world now have what they have been waiting for – the cutest emojis available anywhere. Now redheads, who make up less than two percent of the global population, have their own emojis to use.
Redhead Emojis proudly join the world of emojis, which has been labeled the fastest growing language in the U.K. and, in all likelihood, around the world, offering ease of communication images instead of words. From kiss-blowing gingers to redheaded princesses, to crying, celebrating, smiling, and in love redheads – the choices seem endless for sharing thoughts and feeling in a colorful way on iPhones everywhere.
Ginger Emojis are constantly being added, so redheads around the world can share their happiness, sassiness, annoyance, silliness, disappointment, frustration, pride, flirtiness, and more. Users can proclaim their gingerness with awesome redhead emoji stickers - 32 and counting – and growing with each new emoji added. Gingers can download the app now and get updates every time a new sticker is added. Easy to use, and perfect for iPhones and iPads, these emojis drop and drag right in iMessage bubbles, optimized for retina display.
“We’re excited by the fantastic feedback we’ve already received – including these glowing reviews – ‘Emojis for gingers! Love it!’ and ‘Love the Redheaded Emojis’ and, of course, ‘Finally, I can be a ginger ninja. Add more soon!’” More are coming soon, and please, if you have a great redheaded emoji sticker idea - let us know – we are adding new emojis all the time! – All Things Ginger
About All Things Ginger: All Things Ginger was created in celebration of redheads around the world. Redheademojis.com joins in doing just that – giving gingers everywhere the opportunity to share their gingerness with the world!
For more information, please visit http://www.redheademojis.com/
Luke Bowes
Redhead Emojis
+447538830965
email us here