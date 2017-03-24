Drinking Water United States and Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Drinking Water Market 2017 United States and Global Trends, Market Status, Players, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the Drinking Water on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Drinking Water in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in United States Drinking Water market include Nestle, Danone, Fiji, Coca Cola, Roxane, Pepsico, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, VOSS, Hildon, Icelandic Glacial, Penta, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Suntory, AJE Group, Ty Nant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Cestbon.
The On the basis of product, the Drinking Water market is primarily split into
Bottle Size: < 0.7L
Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L
Bottle Size: 1.5-5L
Bottle Size: >5L
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Artesian Water
Distilled Water
Mineral Water
Key points in table of content
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Drinking Water Market Overview
2.1 Drinking Water Product Overview
2.2 Drinking Water Segment by Types (Product Category)
2.2.1 United States Drinking Water Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022)
2.2.2 United States Drinking Water Sales Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 2016
2.2.3 Bottle Size: < 0.7L
2.2.4 Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L
2.2.5 Bottle Size: 1.5-5L
2.2.6 Bottle Size: >5L
2.3 United States Drinking Water Segment by Applications
2.3.1 United States Drinking Water Sales (K Sets) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)
2.3.2 Artesian Water
2.3.3 Distilled Water
2.3.4 Mineral Water
2.4 Global Drinking Water Market Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
2.4.1 Global Drinking Water Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
2.4.2 North America Drinking Water Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.3 Asia-Pacific Drinking Water Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.4 Europe Drinking Water Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.5 South America Drinking Water Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.6 Middle East and Africa Drinking Water Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.5 Global Drinking Water Market Size (2012-2022)
2.5.1 Global Drinking Water Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.5.2 Global Drinking Water Sales (K Sets) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.6 United States Drinking Water Market Size (2012-2022)
2.6.1 United States Drinking Water Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.6.2 United States Drinking Water Sales (K Sets) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
3 United States Drinking Water Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers
3.1 United States Drinking Water Sales (K Sets) and Share by Players (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Drinking Water Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Drinking Water Average Price (USD/Set) by Players (2012-2017)
3.4 Players Drinking Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types
3.5 Drinking Water Market Competitive Situation and Trends
3.5.1 Drinking Water Market Concentration Rate
3.5.2 Drinking Water Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players
3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Global Drinking Water Market Comparison by Regions
4.2 Global Drinking Water Sales (K Sets) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.3 Global Drinking Water Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.3 Global Drinking Water Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.5 North America Drinking Water Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.6 Europe Drinking Water Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.7 Asia-Pacific Drinking Water Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.8 South America Drinking Water Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4.9 Middle East and Africa Drinking Water Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
5 United States Drinking Water Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Types
5.1 United States Drinking Water Sales (K Sets) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Drinking Water Revenue and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
5.3 United States Drinking Water Price (USD/Set) by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Bottle Size: < 0.7L
5.4.1 United States Bottle Size: < 0.7L Sales (K Sets) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)
5.4.2 United States Bottle Size: < 0.7L Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)
5.5 Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L
5.5.1 United States Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L Sales (K Sets) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)
5.5.2 United States Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)
5.6 Bottle Size: 1.5-5L
5.7 Bottle Size: >5L
6 United States Drinking Water Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 United States Drinking Water Sales (K Sets) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
6.2 United States Drinking Water Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
6.3 Artesian Water Sales Growth Rate
6.4 Distilled Water Sales Growth Rate
6.5 Mineral Water Sales Growth Rate
7 United States Drinking Water Players Profiles/Analysis
