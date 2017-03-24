Aerobridge 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global aerobridge market to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the period 2017-2021.
Aerobridges were mainly introduced for passenger comfort. Passengers with disabilities face difficulty in climbing up and down the stairs laid on the apron to board a flight. These passengers usually require the help of crew to board and disembark from an aircraft. This slows down the boarding process and increases the layover time for flights causing delays. Use of aerobridges assist such passengers with mobility impairments and allow smoother operations. Aerobridges also shelter passengers from the weather, engine blast, and dust.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerobridge market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of oscilloscopes.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Aerobridge Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ADELTE
• FMT
• HÜBNER
• JBT AeroTech
• thyssenkrupp
Other prominent vendors
• A.D. McCallum & Son (ADM)
• CIMC TianDa
• Deerns
• PT Bukaka Teknik Utama
• ShinMaywa
Market driver
• High passenger traffic necessitates more efficient facilities
Market challenge
• New aerobridges may reflect higher airfare for passengers
Market trend
• Combination of stairs and aerobridge to accommodate more passengers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope ofÂ the report
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentationÂ by product
Global apron drive aerobridge market
Global commuter aerobridge market
Global dual aerobridge market
Global nose-loader aerobridge market
Global other aerobridge market
Patent trends
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Aerobridge market in Americas
Aerobridges market in EMEA
Aerobridge market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
………..CONTINUED
