Global GPS Watches Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
GPS Watches market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022
Description
In this report, the global GPS Watches market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Global GPS Watches market competition by top manufacturers/players, with GPS Watches sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Garmin
Tomtom
Here O
Cessbo
EZON
Magellan
Suunto
Apple
New Balance
Sony
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of GPS Watches for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wearing Type
Hanging Type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of GPS Watches for each application, including
Children
Adults
Table of Contents
Global GPS Watches Sales Market Report 2017
1 GPS Watches Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GPS Watches
1.2 Classification of GPS Watches by Product Category
1.2.1 Global GPS Watches Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global GPS Watches Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Wearing Type
1.2.4 Hanging Type
1.3 Global GPS Watches Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global GPS Watches Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Children
1.3.3 Adults
1.4 Global GPS Watches Market by Region
1.4.1 Global GPS Watches Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States GPS Watches Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China GPS Watches Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe GPS Watches Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan GPS Watches Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia GPS Watches Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India GPS Watches Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of GPS Watches (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global GPS Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global GPS Watches Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
9 Global GPS Watches Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Garmin
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Garmin GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Tomtom
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Tomtom GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Here O
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Here O GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Cessbo
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Cessbo GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 EZON
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 EZON GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Magellan
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Magellan GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Suunto
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 Suunto GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Apple
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Apple GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 New Balance
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 New Balance GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Sony
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 GPS Watches Product Category, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Product A
9.10.2.2 Product B
9.10.3 Sony GPS Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
