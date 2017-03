Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training

Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – "Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.51% and Forecast to 2021".The analysts forecast the global civil aerospace simulation and training market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2017-2021.A civil flight simulator recreates the aircraft flight environment and various aspects of flight artificially for pilot training purposes on civil and military aircraft. There are two types of training: initial training for new pilots and recurrent training for existing pilots. Flight simulators cover simulation in the aircraft, environment, and cueing.

Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global civil aerospace simulation and training market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the money spent by each of the three regions (Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa [EMEA]; and Asia-Pacific [APAC]) into manufacturing and acquiring these FFSs and FSTDs.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• EMEA• Americas• APACThe report, Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• CAE• FlightSafety International• L-3 Link Simulation & Training• St. Jude Medical• Rockwell Collins• ThalesOther prominent vendors• Airbus• ECA GROUP• FRASCA International• Lockheed Martin• SIMCOM Aviation TrainingMarket driver• Growth in commercial aircraft deliveries and demand for pilots• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Simulation skills may not suffice in real life crisis• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Monopoly through M&A despite multiple stakeholders• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportTop-vendor offeringsPART 03: Market research methodologyResearch methodologyEconomic indicatorsPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market landscapeMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPatent trendsPART 06: Market segmentation by aircraft typeGlobal civil aerospace simulation and training market for fixed-wing aircraftGlobal civil aerospace simulation and training market for rotary-wing aircraftPART 07: Geographical segmentationCivil aerospace simulation and training market in EMEACivil aerospace simulation and training market in AmericasCivil aerospace simulation and training market in APACPART 08: Market driversPART 09: Impact of driversPART 10: Market challengesPART 11: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 12: Market trends………..CONTINUED