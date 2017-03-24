There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,560 in the last 365 days.

Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.51% and Forecast to 2021

Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training

Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017


WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.51% and Forecast to 2021”.


The analysts forecast the global civil aerospace simulation and training market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2017-2021.

A civil flight simulator recreates the aircraft flight environment and various aspects of flight artificially for pilot training purposes on civil and military aircraft. There are two types of training: initial training for new pilots and recurrent training for existing pilots. Flight simulators cover simulation in the aircraft, environment, and cueing.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global civil aerospace simulation and training market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the money spent by each of the three regions (Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa [EMEA]; and Asia-Pacific [APAC]) into manufacturing and acquiring these FFSs and FSTDs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• EMEA
• Americas
• APAC

The report, Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• CAE
• FlightSafety International
• L-3 Link Simulation & Training
• St. Jude Medical
• Rockwell Collins
• Thales

Other prominent vendors
• Airbus
• ECA GROUP
• FRASCA International
• Lockheed Martin
• SIMCOM Aviation Training

Market driver
• Growth in commercial aircraft deliveries and demand for pilots
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Simulation skills may not suffice in real life crisis
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Monopoly through M&A despite multiple stakeholders
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report
Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
Patent trends

PART 06: Market segmentation by aircraft type
Global civil aerospace simulation and training market for fixed-wing aircraft
Global civil aerospace simulation and training market for rotary-wing aircraft

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Civil aerospace simulation and training market in EMEA
Civil aerospace simulation and training market in Americas
Civil aerospace simulation and training market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

………..CONTINUED

