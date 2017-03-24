Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.51% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global civil aerospace simulation and training market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2017-2021.
A civil flight simulator recreates the aircraft flight environment and various aspects of flight artificially for pilot training purposes on civil and military aircraft. There are two types of training: initial training for new pilots and recurrent training for existing pilots. Flight simulators cover simulation in the aircraft, environment, and cueing.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global civil aerospace simulation and training market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the money spent by each of the three regions (Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa [EMEA]; and Asia-Pacific [APAC]) into manufacturing and acquiring these FFSs and FSTDs.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• EMEA
• Americas
• APAC
The report, Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• CAE
• FlightSafety International
• L-3 Link Simulation & Training
• St. Jude Medical
• Rockwell Collins
• Thales
Other prominent vendors
• Airbus
• ECA GROUP
• FRASCA International
• Lockheed Martin
• SIMCOM Aviation Training
Market driver
• Growth in commercial aircraft deliveries and demand for pilots
Market challenge
• Simulation skills may not suffice in real life crisis
Market trend
• Monopoly through M&A despite multiple stakeholders
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
Patent trends
PART 06: Market segmentation by aircraft type
Global civil aerospace simulation and training market for fixed-wing aircraft
Global civil aerospace simulation and training market for rotary-wing aircraft
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Civil aerospace simulation and training market in EMEA
Civil aerospace simulation and training market in Americas
Civil aerospace simulation and training market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
