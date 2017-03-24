IoT Platforms Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022
IoT Platforms -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Platforms Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IoT Platforms -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
This report studies the global IoT Platforms market, analyses and research the IoT Platforms development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Japan, China, APAC (Ex. China & Japan), Rest of World.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
PTC (ThingWorx)
Cisco (Jasper)
Microsoft
IBM
Intel
SAP
Oracle
Amazon?
Telit
General Electric
Gemalto
Zebra Technologies
AT&T
Xively (LogMeIn)
Aeris
Exosite
Particle
Ayla Networks
relayr
Bosch Software Innovations
Teezle
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/606958-global-iot-platforms-sales-market-report-2021
Market segment by RegionsCountries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Japan
China
APAC (Ex. China & Japan)
Rest of World
Market segment by Application, IoT Platforms can be split into
Home Automation
Wearable Technology
Smart City
Industrial Automation
Connected Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/606958-global-iot-platforms-sales-market-report-2021
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 IoT Platforms Market Overview 1
1.1.1 IoT Platforms Product Scope 1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1
1.2 Global IoT Platforms Market Size and Analysis by Regions 3
1.2.1 North America 6
1.2.2 Europe 7
1.2.3 Japan 8
1.2.4 China 8
1.2.5 APAC (Ex. China & Japan) 10
1.2.6 Rest of World 11
1.3 IoT Platforms Market by End UsersApplication 11
1.3.1 Home Automation 13
1.3.2 Wearable Technology 14
1.3.3 Smart City 15
1.3.4 Industrial Automation 16
1.3.5 Connected Transportation 17
1.3.6 Healthcare 18
...
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 22
3.1 PTC (ThingWorx) 22
3.1.1 Company Profile 22
3.1.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 23
3.1.3 Contact Information 23
3.2 Cisco (Jasper) 24
3.2.1 Company Profile 24
3.2.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 25
3.2.3 Contact Information 25
3.3 Microsoft 26
3.3.1 Company Profile 26
3.3.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 27
3.3.3 Contact Information 27
3.4 Google 28
3.4.1 Company Profile 28
3.4.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 29
3.4.3 Contact Information 29
3.5 IBM 30
3.5.1 Company Profile 30
3.5.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 30
3.5.3 Contact Information 31
3.6 Intel 32
3.6.1 Company Profile 32
3.6.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 32
3.6.3 Contact Information 33
3.7 SAP 34
3.7.1 Company Profile 34
3.7.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 35
3.7.3 Contact Information 35
3.8 Oracle 36
3.8.1 Company Profile 36
3.8.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 36
3.8.3 Contact Information 37
3.9 Amazon 37
3.9.1 Company Profile 37
3.9.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 38
3.9.3 Contact Information 39
3.10 Telit 39
3.10.1 Company Profile 39
3.10.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 40
3.10.3 Contact Information 41
3.11 General Electric 41
3.11.1 Company Profile 41
3.11.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 42
3.11.3 Contact Information 43
3.12 Gemalto 43
3.12.1 Company Profile 43
3.12.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 44
3.12.3 Contact Information 45
3.13 Zebra Technologies 45
3.13.1 Company Profile 45
3.13.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 46
3.13.3 Contact Information 47
3.14 AT&T 47
3.14.1 Company Profile 47
3.14.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 48
3.14.3 Contact Information 49
3.15 Xively (LogMeIn) 49
3.15.1 Company Profile 49
3.15.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 50
3.15.3 Contact Information 51
3.16 Aeris 51
3.16.1 Company Profile 51
3.16.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 52
3.16.3 Contact Information 53
3.17 Exosite 53
3.17.1 Company Profile 53
3.17.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 54
3.17.3 Contact Information 55
3.18 Particle 55
3.18.1 Company Profile 55
3.18.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 56
3.18.3 Contact Information 57
3.19 Ayla Networks 57
3.19.1 Company Profile 57
3.19.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 58
3.19.3 Contact Information 59
3.20 relayr 59
3.20.1 Company Profile 59
3.20.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 60
3.20.3 Contact Information 61
3.21 Bosch Software Innovations 61
3.21.1 Company Profile 61
3.21.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 62
3.21.3 Contact Information 63
3.22 Teezle 63
3.22.1 Company Profile 63
3.22.2 IoT Platforms Revenue (Value) 2016 and 2017E 64
3.22.3 Contact Information 65
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=606958
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here