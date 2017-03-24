Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2022
Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2017
Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
United Technologies Corporation
Heroux-Devtek
Safran
Liebherr
Circor
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
Triumph
GKN Aerospace
Snecma
Goodrich
Albany International Corp
Swire
AAR CORP
SPP Canada Aircraft
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aircraft Landing Gear Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Strut Landing Gear
Rocker Landing Gear
Pontoon Landing Gear
Framed Landing Gear
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Aircraft Landing Gear Systems for each application, including
Land Route
Waterway
Amphibious
Table of Contents
Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Research Report 2017
1 Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aircraft Landing Gear Systems
1.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Strut Landing Gear
1.2.4 Rocker Landing Gear
1.2.5 Pontoon Landing Gear
1.2.6 Framed Landing Gear
1.3 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Land Route
1.3.3 Waterway
1.3.4 Amphibious
1.4 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Aircraft Landing Gear Systems (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
………….
7 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 United Technologies Corporation
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 United Technologies Corporation Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Heroux-Devtek
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Heroux-Devtek Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Safran
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Safran Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Liebherr
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
..…..Continued
