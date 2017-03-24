Global Naval Vessel MRO Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
It is estimated to reach 8300.45 million dollars by 2017 and 37739.54 million dollars by 2036, with the CAGR of 8.30% in terms of revenue by 2017-2036.PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naval Vessel MRO Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Naval Vessel MRO -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
The Global Naval Vessel MRO Market 2017-2036 (Customized) is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Naval Vessel MRO industry. In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, global Naval Vessel MRO revenue market scale was from 4816.22million US dollars to $ 7633.9 million. It is estimated to reach 8300.45 million dollars by 2017 and 37739.54 million dollars by 2036, with the CAGR of 8.30% in terms of revenue over the period 2017-2036.
The report provides a basic overview of the Naval Vessel MRO industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as cost structures.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, revenue, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Naval Vessel MRO industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This report studies Naval Vessel MRO focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue, Gross and market share for each manufacturer, covering
BAE Systems
General Dynamics
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Northrop Grumman
Lockheed Martin
Raytheon
URS Corporation
Saab
Elbit Systems
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Naval Vessel MRO in these regions, from 2012 to 2036 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
Asia – Pacific
Split by Product Types, with revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Engine MRO
Dry Dock MRO
Regular Maintenance MRO
Component MRO
Split by vessel type, this report focuses on revenue, market share and growth rate of Naval Vessel MRO in each vessle type, can be divided into
Surface Warship
Submarines
Support Vessels
Focus market on ships type-Offshore patrol vessels (OPV) is also covered in this report, so as to the specified engine MRO cost.
Finally, overall research conclusions are offered.
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Naval Vessel MRO Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Naval Vessel MRO 1
1.2 Naval Vessel MRO Segment by Types 2
1.3 Naval Vessel MRO Segment by Vessel Type 3
1.3.1 Naval Vessel MRO Market Share by Vessel Type in 2016 3
1.3.2 Surface Warship 4
1.3.3 Submarines 4
1.3.4 Support Vessels 5
1.4 Naval Vessel MRO Market by Regions 6
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2036) 6
1.4.2 Asia – Pacific Status and Prospect (2012-2036) 8
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2036) 10
1.4.4 Rest of the World Status and Prospect (2012-2036) 12
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Naval Vessel MRO (2012-2036) 14
1.6 Offshore patrol vessels (OPV) 15
....
6 Global Naval Vessel MRO Manufacturers Analysis 44
6.1 BAE Systems 44
6.1.1 Company Profile 44
6.1.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 45
6.1.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of BAE Systems (2015 and 2016) 46
6.1.4 Contact Information 47
6.2 General Dynamics 47
6.2.1 Company Profile 47
6.2.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 49
6.2.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of General Dynamics (2015 and 2016) 50
6.2.4 Contact Information 51
6.3 Huntington Ingalls Industries 51
6.3.1 Company Profile 51
6.3.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 52
6.3.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of Huntington Ingalls Industries (2015 and 2016) 53
6.3.4 Contact Information 54
6.4 Northrop Grumman 54
6.4.1 Company Profile 54
6.4.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 56
6.4.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of Northrop Grumman (2015 and 2016) 56
6.4.4 Contact Information 57
6.5 Lockheed Martin 57
6.5.1 Company Profile 57
6.5.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 58
6.5.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of Lockheed Martin (2015 and 2016) 59
6.5.4 Contact Information 60
6.6 Raytheon 60
6.6.1 Company Profile 60
6.6.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 62
6.6.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of Raytheon (2015 and 2016) 63
6.6.4 Contact Information 64
6.7 URS Corporation 64
6.7.1 Company Profile 64
6.7.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 65
6.7.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of URS Corporation (2015 and 2016) 65
6.7.4 Contact Information 66
6.8 Saab 66
6.8.1 Company Profile 66
6.8.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 67
6.8.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of Saab (2015 and 2016) 67
6.8.4 Contact Information 68
6.9 Elbit Systems 68
6.9.1 Company Profile 68
6.9.2 Naval Vessel MRO Product Types, Application and Specification 69
6.9.3 Naval Vessel MRO Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin of Elbit Systems (2015 and 2016) 70
6.9.4 Contact Information 71
