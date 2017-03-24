Medical Laser Systems Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021
Medical Laser Systems 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.25% and Forecast to 2021PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Medical Laser Systems Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021”.
The analysts forecast the global medical laser systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% during the period 2017-2021.
Medical lasers are used for the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions and have tissue interaction properties such as photothermal, photochemical, and photoablation reactions. Medical laser systems are used in photodynamic therapy, laser-assisted procedures, photomedicine, and light therapy. They are also used in dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular studies, gynecology, dentistry, and urology.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical laser systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different medical laser products.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Medical Laser Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Alcon
• Cynosure
• IRIDEX
• Lumenis
• Syneron Medical
Other prominent vendors
• A.R.C. LASER
• Abbott Medical Optics
• Alma Lasers
• AngioDynamics
• Bausch & Lomb
• Biolase
• Biolitec
• Boston Scientific (American Medical Systems)
• Carl Zeiss Meditec
• Coherent
• CryoLife
• Cutera
• DEKA Medical
• Dornier MedTech
• Elemé Medical
• Ellex Medical Lasers
• Ellman International
• Haas Laser Technologies
• HOYA ConBio
• Jenoptik
• Karl Storz
• Laser Engineering
• LENSAR
• LightMed
• LISA Laser USA
• Lutronic
• Medelux
• Merz Aesthetics
• Mm and Niic
• New Star Lasers
• Nidek Technologies
• Novadaq Technologies
• Olympus
• Quanta System
• Quantel
• Sciton
• Solta Medical
• Spectranetics
• Sunny Optoelectronic Technology
• Topcon
• Trimedyne
• Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
Market driver
• Increasing demand for minimal and non-invasive cosmetic procedures.
Market challenge
• Risks associated with laser technology.
Market trend
• Growing demand in emerging economies.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Vendor analysis
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Medical laser system: An overview
Market snapshot
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global diode laser systems market
Global solid state laser systems market
Global gas laser systems market
Global dye laser systems market
PART 07: Market segmentation by procedure
Market overview
Global aesthetic laser systems market
Global surgical laser systems market
Global therapeutic laser systems market
Global diagnostic laser systems market
PART 08: Market segmentation by application
PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Medical laser systems market in Americas
Medical laser systems market in EMEA
Medical laser systems market in APAC
………..CONTINUED
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
