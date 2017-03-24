Contactless PoS Terminals 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 25.64% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market
A POS terminal refers to a system that is used to facilitate easy and faster checkout for customers at different outlets. A standard POS system consists of a computer, monitor, cash drawer, receipt printer, barcode scanner, POS software, weight scale, and credit and debit card readers.
The analysts forecast the global contactless PoS terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 25.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global contactless PoS terminals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the from the sales of contactless POS terminals, transaction fees, and other fees such as monthly fees charged by vendors on the merchants.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095062-global-contactless-pos-terminals-market-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ingenico
• PAX Technology
• SZZT Electronics
• Verifone Systems
Other prominent vendors
• CyberNet
• Equinox Payments
• First Data
• NCR
• Spire Payments
Market driver
• Increased number of card transactions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Amount limit per transaction
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Mobile phone OEMs coming up with magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095062-global-contactless-pos-terminals-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope ofÂ the report
Market overview
Definitions
Base year and forecast period
End-user segmentation
Vendor selection criteria
Geographical segmentation
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Contactless POS industry overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Market size and forecast
Retail
Hospitality
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Market drivers
Strong value position for users and merchants
Increasing awareness for contactless payments and modes of payment
Increased number of card transactions
Presence of large smartphone OEMs in contactless payment software market
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
Threat from cashless payment options
Payment security issues and fraudulent activities
Amount limit per transaction
Misconceptions regarding EMV POS terminals
Growing number of online transactions
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
Increasing number of mobile devices with NFC
Mobile phone OEMs coming up with magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology
NFC-enabled smart rings
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Major vendors
Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095062
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here