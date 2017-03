Contactless PoS Terminals 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 25.64% And Forecast To 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market A POS terminal refers to a system that is used to facilitate easy and faster checkout for customers at different outlets. A standard POS system consists of a computer, monitor, cash drawer, receipt printer, barcode scanner, POS software, weight scale, and credit and debit card readers.The analysts forecast the global contactless PoS terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 25.64% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global contactless PoS terminals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the from the sales of contactless POS terminals, transaction fees, and other fees such as monthly fees charged by vendors on the merchants.Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095062-global-contactless-pos-terminals-market-2017-2021 The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Ingenico• PAX Technology• SZZT Electronics• Verifone SystemsOther prominent vendors• CyberNet• Equinox Payments• First Data• NCR• Spire PaymentsMarket driver• Increased number of card transactions• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Amount limit per transaction• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Mobile phone OEMs coming up with magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095062-global-contactless-pos-terminals-market-2017-2021 Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportMarket overviewDefinitionsBase year and forecast periodEnd-user segmentationVendor selection criteriaGeographical segmentationTop-vendor offeringsPART 03: Market research methodologyResearch methodologyEconomic indicatorsPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market landscapeMarket overviewContactless POS industry overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by end-userMarket size and forecastRetailHospitalityPART 07: Geographical segmentationPART 08: Key leading countriesPART 09: Market driversStrong value position for users and merchantsIncreasing awareness for contactless payments and modes of paymentIncreased number of card transactionsPresence of large smartphone OEMs in contactless payment software marketPART 10: Impact of driversPART 11: Market challengesThreat from cashless payment optionsPayment security issues and fraudulent activitiesAmount limit per transactionMisconceptions regarding EMV POS terminalsGrowing number of online transactionsPART 12: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 13: Market trendsIncreasing number of mobile devices with NFCMobile phone OEMs coming up with magnetic secure transmission (MST) technologyNFC-enabled smart ringsPART 14: Vendor landscapeCompetitive scenarioMajor vendorsOther prominent vendors………..CONTINUEDBuy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095062 CONTACT US :NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing Managersales@wiseguyreports.comPh: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)About UsWise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.