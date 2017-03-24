Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 to 2022
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Electronic Waste Recycling market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Electronic Waste Recycling in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Global Electronic Waste Recycling market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
SIMS Recycling Solution
Stena Techno World
Kuusakoski
Umicore
environCom
WASTE MANAGEMENT
Eletronic Recyclers International
GEEP
CIMELIA Resource Recovery
Veolia
Gem
Dongjiang
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Metal
Plastic
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Electronic Waste Recycling for each application, including
Enterprise
Government & NGO
Other
Table of Contents
Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Research Report 2017
1 Electronic Waste Recycling Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Waste Recycling
1.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Metal
1.2.4 Plastic
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Segment by Application
1.3.1 Electronic Waste Recycling Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Enterprise
1.3.3 Government & NGO
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Electronic Waste Recycling (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Waste Recycling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Electronic Waste Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Electronic Waste Recycling Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Global Electronic Waste Recycling Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 SIMS Recycling Solution
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 SIMS Recycling Solution Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Stena Techno World
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Stena Techno World Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Kuusakoski
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Kuusakoski Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Umicore
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Umicore Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 environCom
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 environCom Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 WASTE MANAGEMENT
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 WASTE MANAGEMENT Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Eletronic Recyclers International
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Eletronic Recyclers International Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 GEEP
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 GEEP Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 CIMELIA Resource Recovery
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 CIMELIA Resource Recovery Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Veolia
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Electronic Waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Veolia Electronic Waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Gem
7.12 Dongjiang
…CONTINUED
