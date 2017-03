Flexible Displays Market

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Flexible Displays 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 35.11% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --The analysts forecast the global flexible displays market to grow at a CAGR of 35.11% during the period 2017-2021.Flexible electronics refers to advanced electronic devices that can be folded and bended without getting damaged. Flexible electronics find applications in a number of sectors such as consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and military and defense. Flexible electronic devices are ultrathin, lightweight, compact, power-efficient, and have low heat emissions. However, flexible electronic devices are expensive and are less popular as compared with traditional electronic devices. This is resulting in their low penetration in the market. The report only focuses on flexible displays.Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095168-global-flexible-displays-market-2017-2021 For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.comCovered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flexible displays market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of flexible displays.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe report, Global Flexible Displays Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• LG Display• Samsung DisplayOther prominent vendors• AU Optronics• BOE Technology Group• EverDisplay Optronics (EDO)• E Ink Holdings• RiTdisplay• Universal Display Corporation• VisionoxMarket driver• Technological advances and vast creation of intellectual property (IP) rights• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Lag in mass production of flexible OLED displays• For a full, detailed list, view our reportComplete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095168-global-flexible-displays-market-2017-2021 Market trend• Development of transparent OLED (TOLED) displays• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market insightsPART 06: Future outlookVendor strategyPART 07: Market landscapeMarket overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 08: Market segmentation by technologyOLEDElectronic paper display (EPD)LCDPART 09: Market segmentation by applicationSmartphonesWearablesOthersPART 10: Market segmentation by manufacturing processPART 11: Geographical segmentationFlexible displays market in APACFlexible electronics market in AmericasFlexible electronics market in EMEA………..CONTINUEDFor more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.comBuy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095168 ABOUT US:Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.