Flexible Displays 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 35.11% and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Flexible Displays 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 35.11% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global flexible displays market to grow at a CAGR of 35.11% during the period 2017-2021.
Flexible electronics refers to advanced electronic devices that can be folded and bended without getting damaged. Flexible electronics find applications in a number of sectors such as consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and military and defense. Flexible electronic devices are ultrathin, lightweight, compact, power-efficient, and have low heat emissions. However, flexible electronic devices are expensive and are less popular as compared with traditional electronic devices. This is resulting in their low penetration in the market. The report only focuses on flexible displays.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095168-global-flexible-displays-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flexible displays market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of flexible displays.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Flexible Displays Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• LG Display
• Samsung Display
Other prominent vendors
• AU Optronics
• BOE Technology Group
• EverDisplay Optronics (EDO)
• E Ink Holdings
• RiTdisplay
• Universal Display Corporation
• Visionox
Market driver
• Technological advances and vast creation of intellectual property (IP) rights
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Lag in mass production of flexible OLED displays
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095168-global-flexible-displays-market-2017-2021
Market trend
• Development of transparent OLED (TOLED) displays
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market insights
PART 06: Future outlook
Vendor strategy
PART 07: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 08: Market segmentation by technology
OLED
Electronic paper display (EPD)
LCD
PART 09: Market segmentation by application
Smartphones
Wearables
Others
PART 10: Market segmentation by manufacturing process
PART 11: Geographical segmentation
Flexible displays market in APAC
Flexible electronics market in Americas
Flexible electronics market in EMEA
………..CONTINUED
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095168
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here