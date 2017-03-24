WorldWater & Solar Technologies, Inc. Commemorates World Water Day with Solution for Global Water Crisis
Princeton, NJ solar technology company answers the UN call for universal access to clean water, announces launch of new solar product, the Mobile MaxClear(TM).
Invited guests braved the 34 degree weather and 20 mph winds outside the WorldWater headquarters where three of their solar-powered water purification units were on display. CEO and Chairman, Quentin Kelly, was the first of three speakers for the event and gave a brief history about the company. Kelly also outlined how the world is “heading for a real crisis” with mass migration pending to already overcrowded cities due to scarce clean water sources in various parts of the world. With their patented solar-powered water purification units, Kelly said, “we can keep people where they are.”
Following Kelly was Assemblyman and former Rahway Mayor James Kennedy who described the company’s role in providing much-needed drinking water to thousands of Haitians after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Former Djibouti Ambassador Lange Schermerhorn, who is a strong proponent of solar power, gave brief remarks on WorldWater’s lifesaving products used in Africa.
WorldWater VP and chief engineer, Michael Ingles, provided a brief overview and live demonstration of the new Mobile MaxClear(TM) as well as the larger Mobile MaxPure® and the suitcase-sized SHEPS(TM) (solar-hybrid expeditionary power & purification system). The units each cost from $12,000 to $120,000, and pump from 10,000 to 30,000 gallons of purified water per day. Each unit is solar-powered, stand-alone, portable and quiet (no generator). The systems can purify water from any source, including salt and brackish water.
Units have already been deployed by government officials, the US military, and private organizations in over 20 countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt, Sudan and the Philippines.
Fox News World recently reported that “on World Water Day, March 22, the U.N. will ask governments to spend the money necessary” to give all poor people access to uncontaminated water and working toilets in or near their homes by 2030. The article stated that according to the World Bank, “it could cost about $114 billion a year to reach the 2030 goal.” Ingles pointed out that the Mobile MaxPure delivers 30,000 gallons of clean water per day, which costs less than $.01 per gallon. To deliver the same amount of water via a 747 aircraft fully loaded with bottled water costs more than $1 per gallon.
More about WorldWater & Solar Technologies, Inc.
Since 1984, WorldWater has provided viable solutions for water crises globally, including patented solar-powered systems that can provide solar electric power as well as pump hundreds of thousands of gallons per day from lakes, rivers and deep wells for irrigation and municipal water supply; and standalone, portable water filtration technologies that convert up to 30,000 gallons of polluted water into clean water per day for drinking, cooking and hygiene.
About World Water Day
In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22nd as World Water Day. Coordinated by UN-Water in collaboration with governments and partners, World Water Day provides a way for organizations worldwide to raise awareness of the global water crisis. Bringing clean drinking water to poor communities and helping the poorest communities develop proper hygiene and sanitation practices are among the issues involved. The U.N. is asking governments to allocate money necessary to give universal access to uncontaminated water and working toilets in or near all homes by 2030. For more information on World Water Day, go to worldwaterday.org.
For more info:
WorldWaterSolar.com
All Press Inquiries:
Beatrice Kimmel / beatrice(at)hypr.media / 212.777.6727 ext. 200
Beatrice Kimmel
HyPR Media
212-777-6727 ext 200
email us here
WorldWater & Solar Technologies proprietary solar technologies provide solution for global water crisis