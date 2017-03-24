Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Automotive Exterior LED Lighting sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Koito
Hella
Magneti Marelli
Stanley
Valeo
Ichikoh
Zkw
Visteon（Varroc）
Tyc
Depo
Tayih-Ind
Xingyu
Tongming
Tianchong
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
High Beam and Low Beam
Fog Lights and Taillights
Brake Lights
Turn Lights
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting for each application, including
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales Market Report 2017
1 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting
1.2 Classification of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 High Beam and Low Beam
1.2.4 Fog Lights and Taillights
1.2.5 Brake Lights
1.2.6 Turn Lights
1.3 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
....
9 Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Koito
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Koito Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Hella
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Hella Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Magneti Marelli
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Stanley
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Stanley Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Valeo
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 Valeo Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Ichikoh
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Ichikoh Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Zkw
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 Zkw Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Visteon（Varroc）
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Visteon（Varroc） Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Tyc
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Tyc Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Depo
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Product A
9.10.2.2 Product B
9.10.3 Depo Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.11 Tayih-Ind
9.12 Xingyu
9.13 Tongming
9.14 Tianchong
