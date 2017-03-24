Tissue Ablation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.91% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global tissue ablation market to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% during the period 2017-2021.
Tissue ablation is a minimally invasive (MI), image-guided treatment modality used to treat, modify, or destroy cells (that are cancerous). In this process, a specifically equipped needle (probe) is inserted near the site of the tissue under study, and is guided by computed tomography (CT). Once the probe is in place, electricity (RFA), radio waves (microwave ablation), or liquid nitrogen (cryoablation) is transmitted through the probe. These kill the cells and reduce the size of the tissue (tumor), thereby facilitating effective treatment with radiation therapy or chemotherapy. The tissue ablation technique has proven beneficial for individuals with myocardial tissue, corneal surface laser ablation, prostate tissue, and small tumors (3-5 cm), but is not recommended for individuals with large tumors and impaired organ function.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tissue ablation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various tissue devices to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and physicians' offices.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Tissue Ablation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Boston Scientific
• Johnson & Johnson
• Medtronic
• St. Jude Medical
Other prominent vendors
• Abbott Laboratories
• Accuray
• Acoustic Medsystems
• Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics
• Alcon
• Alpinion Medical System
• American Medical Systems
• AtriCure
• Biosense Webster
• BIOTRONIK
• Bovie Medical
• BSD Medical
• C.R. Bard
• C2 Therapeutics
• CardioFocus
• Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology
• Conmed
• CSA Medical
• Cynosure
• Cytyc
• EDAP TMS
• Elekta
• Esaote
• Galil Medical
• Hologic
• InSightec
• Lumenis
• Mermaid Medical
• MicroPort Scientific
• Microsulis Medical
• Monteris Medical
• Neuwave Medical
• Olympus
• Perseon
• Philips Healthcare
• Plasma Surgical
• PLC Medical Systems
• Profound Medical
• Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus
• Smith & Nephew
• Sonacare Medical
• Spectranetics
• Stryker
• Terumo Medical
• Theraclion
• Total Vein Systems
• Varian Medical
• Vimecon
• Vivant Medical
Market driver
• Rise in incidence of chronic diseases and older adult population.
Market challenge
• Complications associated with energy and laser based ablation devices.
Market trend
• Rise in accessibility to advanced laser treatments.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Cost analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
Global capital equipment market
Global ablation catheters market
Global tissue ablation consumables market
PART 08: Market segmentation by technology
PART 09: Market segmentation by application
PART 10: Market segmentation by end-user
ASCs
Hospitals
Physicians' offices
………..CONTINUED
