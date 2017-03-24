Global Conformal Coating in Electronics Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global conformal coating in electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period 2017-2021.
Conformal coatings are materials that are applied in thin layers (0.002 to 0.005 inch) on electronic substrates to provide environmental and mechanical protection. These coatings protect and cover printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other electrical components from harsh environmental conditions such as moisture, dirt, abrasion, fungus, chemicals, mechanical stress, shock, and vibration, thereby extending their working life.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global conformal coating in electronics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the conformal coating in electronics market across regions has been considered for calculating the market size.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Conformal Coating in Electronics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Chase
• Dow Corning
• Henkel
• Plasma Ruggedized Solutions
• VSI Parylene
Market driver
• Increasing use of electrical and electronic components across industries.
Market challenge
• Problems regarding material compatibility and cracking.
Market trend
• Increasing demand for paraxylene conformal coating from the medical industry.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Overview of conformal coatings
PART 05: Market landscape
Global conformal coating in electronics market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global conformal coating in electronics market by product
Global acrylic market
Global silicone market
Global urethane market
Global epoxy market
Global paraxylene market
Global market for other conformal coatings used in electronics
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
Global conformal coating in electronics market by application
Global conformal coating market in automotive electronics application
Global conformal coating market in aerospace and defense electronics application
Global conformal coating market in consumer electronics application
Global conformal coating market for medical electronics application
Global conformal coating market in other electronics applications
PART 08: Market segmentation by application methods
Global conformal coating in electronics market by methods
Spray coating
Brush coating
Selective coating
Dip coating
Vapor deposition
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Global conformal coating in electronics market by geography
Conformal coating market in North America
Conformal coating market in Europe
Conformal coating market in APAC
Conformal coating market in ROW
PART 10: Market drivers
Increasing use of electrical and electronic components across industries
Increasing automation in industries
Growing R&D investments by major industry players
………..CONTINUED
