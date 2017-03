Gesture Recognition and Touch-less Sensing Market Forecast 2022 by Major Players

Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has published new research report on "Gesture Recognition and Touch-less Sensing-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)" to its database.

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Gesture Recognition & Touch-less Sensing Market is accounted for $6.35 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $32.16 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 26.08%. Gesture recognition & touch-less sensing market is growing exponentially in smart phones and automotive. The key drivers for gesture recognition & touch-less sensing market include low installation costs and improved user experience in many applications. However, high power consumption is hampering the market growth. The opportunity for growth in gesture recognition & touch-less sensing market lies in touch-less equipment for home and emerging applications.Request a sample of the report: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/240004 Technological advancement that improved accuracy is the primary reason for demand in gesture recognition and touch-less sensing market. Touch-less sensing products with touch-less sanitary equipment and touch-less biometrics are gaining popularity. Biometric products and sanitary equipment markets are expected to witness an intensified competition among each other. In future, sanitary equipment is likely to force the market growth due to improving hygiene concerns.North American and European countries have leading markets, due to better safety and national security concerns. Asia Pacific is expected to grasp major revenue share in gesture recognition & touch-less sensing market due to swiftly increasing touch-less biometric products. Developing countries such as China and India are attracting investments and expected to witness expansions from top players.Buy the report@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/240004 Some of the key players in global market include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp, Primesense Ltd.Omron Corporation, Google Inc., Softkinetic, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Cross Match Technologies Inc., Intel Corp, Cognitec Systems Gmbh, Microchip Technology Inc., Movea SA, GestureTek, Inc., Thalmic Labs Inc. and Eyesight Tech.Gesture Recognition Technologies Covered:Touch-Based Gesture RecognitionGyroscopeInertial Measurement Unit or Combo SensorAccelerometerTouch-Less Gesture RecognitionIR and capacitive2D Camera BasedUltrasonicD Vision TechnologiesGesture Recognition Verticals Covered:AdvertisementAutomotiveDefenseHealthcareConsumer ElectronicsGaming ConsoleLaptops & TabletsSet-Top BoxSmart TvSmartphoneCommercial centersEducational hubsOther VerticalsTouch-less Sensing Products Covered:Touchless BiometricFace Recognition SystemTouchless Fingerprint RecognitionVoice RecognitionIRIS RecognitionSanitary EquipmentHand DryersTouchless TrashcansTouchless Soap DispensersTouchless FaucetsTouchless Paper Towel DispensersCheck for the discount: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/240004 Touch-less Sensing Technologies Covered:SensorsRFID TechnologyVoice RecognitionCamera Based TechnologyOther technologiesTouch-less Sensing Verticals Covered:Finance & BankingConsumer ElectronicsAutomotiveGovernmentHealthcareOther VerticalsRegions Covered:North AmericaUSCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyFranceItalyUKSpainRest of EuropeAsia PacificJapanChinaIndiaAustraliaNew ZealandRest of Asia PacificRest of the WorldMiddle EastBrazilArgentinaSouth AfricaEgyptWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements