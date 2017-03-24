Gesture Recognition and Touch-less Sensing Market Forecast 2022 by Major Players
OrbisResearch.com has published new research report on "Gesture Recognition and Touch-less Sensing-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)" to its database.DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Gesture Recognition & Touch-less Sensing Market is accounted for $6.35 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $32.16 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 26.08%. Gesture recognition & touch-less sensing market is growing exponentially in smart phones and automotive. The key drivers for gesture recognition & touch-less sensing market include low installation costs and improved user experience in many applications. However, high power consumption is hampering the market growth. The opportunity for growth in gesture recognition & touch-less sensing market lies in touch-less equipment for home and emerging applications.
Technological advancement that improved accuracy is the primary reason for demand in gesture recognition and touch-less sensing market. Touch-less sensing products with touch-less sanitary equipment and touch-less biometrics are gaining popularity. Biometric products and sanitary equipment markets are expected to witness an intensified competition among each other. In future, sanitary equipment is likely to force the market growth due to improving hygiene concerns.
North American and European countries have leading markets, due to better safety and national security concerns. Asia Pacific is expected to grasp major revenue share in gesture recognition & touch-less sensing market due to swiftly increasing touch-less biometric products. Developing countries such as China and India are attracting investments and expected to witness expansions from top players.
Some of the key players in global market include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp, Primesense Ltd.
Omron Corporation, Google Inc., Softkinetic, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Cross Match Technologies Inc., Intel Corp, Cognitec Systems Gmbh, Microchip Technology Inc., Movea SA, GestureTek, Inc., Thalmic Labs Inc. and Eyesight Tech.
Gesture Recognition Technologies Covered:
Touch-Based Gesture Recognition
Gyroscope
Inertial Measurement Unit or Combo Sensor
Accelerometer
Touch-Less Gesture Recognition
IR and capacitive
2D Camera Based
Ultrasonic
D Vision Technologies
Gesture Recognition Verticals Covered:
Advertisement
Automotive
Defense
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Gaming Console
Laptops & Tablets
Set-Top Box
Smart Tv
Smartphone
Commercial centers
Educational hubs
Other Verticals
Touch-less Sensing Products Covered:
Touchless Biometric
Face Recognition System
Touchless Fingerprint Recognition
Voice Recognition
IRIS Recognition
Sanitary Equipment
Hand Dryers
Touchless Trashcans
Touchless Soap Dispensers
Touchless Faucets
Touchless Paper Towel Dispensers
Touch-less Sensing Technologies Covered:
Sensors
RFID Technology
Voice Recognition
Camera Based Technology
Other technologies
Touch-less Sensing Verticals Covered:
Finance & Banking
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Government
Healthcare
Other Verticals
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
