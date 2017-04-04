E-commerce Payment Market to Grow at CAGR of 11.48% 2017 and Forecast to 2022
E-commerce Payment focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer
The Global E-commerce Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the E-commerce Payment market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume is expected to reach about 6003 Billion USD by 2021 from 214.71 Million USD in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.48% during the analysis period, 2016-2022.
The report provides a basic overview of the E-commerce Payment industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the E-commerce Payment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This report studies E-commerce Payment focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Alipay
Tenpay
PayPal
Visa
MasterCard
China UnionPay
American Express
JCB
Discover
Market segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with production, industry, revenue, market share and growth rate of E-commerce Payment in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Australia)
Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)
MENA and South Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan)
Split by Payment Method s, with Transaction Volume market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Real-time bank transfers & offline bank transfers
Cash on delivery
Direct debits
E-invoices
Digital wallets
PostPay
PrePay
Pre-paid cards
Debit cards
Credit cards
Charge cards
Others
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of E-commerce Payment 1
1.1 E-commerce Payment Overview 1
1.2 Classification of E-commerce Payment by Method 1
1.3 Global E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume Analysis by Regions 7
1.3.1 Global E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume by Regions 7
1.3.2 Share of E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume by Regions 8
……
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 14
3.1 Alipay 14
3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 14
3.1.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 16
3.1.3 Alipay E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 17
3.1.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 18
3.2 Tenpay 18
3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 18
3.2.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 20
3.2.3 Tenpay E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 21
3.2.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 22
3.3 PayPal 23
3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 23
3.3.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 24
3.3.3 PayPal E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 25
3.3.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 26
3.4 Visa 26
3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 26
3.4.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 27
3.4.3 Visa E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 29
3.4.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 30
3.5 MasterCard 30
3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 30
3.5.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 32
3.5.3 MasterCard E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 34
3.5.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 35
3.6 UnionPay 35
3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 35
3.6.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 36
3.6.3 UnionPay E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 37
3.6.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 38
3.7 American Express 39
3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 39
3.7.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 40
3.7.3 American Express E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 41
3.7.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 42
3.8 JCB 43
3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 43
3.8.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 44
3.8.3 JCB E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 45
3.8.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 46
3.9 Discover 47
3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 47
3.9.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 48
3.9.3 Discover E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 49
3.9.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 50
Continued....
