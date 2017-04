E-commerce Payment Market to Grow at CAGR of 11.48% 2017 and Forecast to 2022

E-commerce Payment focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SummaryThe Global E-commerce Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the E-commerce Payment market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume is expected to reach about 6003 Billion USD by 2021 from 214.71 Million USD in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.48% during the analysis period, 2016-2022.The report provides a basic overview of the E-commerce Payment industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure.Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the E-commerce Payment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.This report studies E-commerce Payment focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringAlipayTenpayPayPalVisaMasterCardChina UnionPayAmerican ExpressJCBDiscoverRequest For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/929063-global-e-commerce-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022 Market segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with production, industry, revenue, market share and growth rate of E-commerce Payment in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), likeNorth America (USA, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Australia)Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)MENA and South Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan)Split by Payment Method s, with Transaction Volume market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoReal-time bank transfers & offline bank transfersCash on deliveryDirect debitsE-invoicesDigital walletsPostPayPrePayPre-paid cardsDebit cardsCredit cardsCharge cardsOthersComplete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/929063-global-e-commerce-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022 Table of Contents1 Industry Overview of E-commerce Payment 11.1 E-commerce Payment Overview 11.2 Classification of E-commerce Payment by Method 11.3 Global E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume Analysis by Regions 71.3.1 Global E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume by Regions 71.3.2 Share of E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume by Regions 8……3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 143.1 Alipay 143.1.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 143.1.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 163.1.3 Alipay E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 173.1.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 183.2 Tenpay 183.2.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 183.2.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 203.2.3 Tenpay E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 213.2.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 223.3 PayPal 233.3.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 233.3.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 243.3.3 PayPal E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 253.3.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 263.4 Visa 263.4.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 263.4.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 273.4.3 Visa E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 293.4.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 303.5 MasterCard 303.5.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 303.5.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 323.5.3 MasterCard E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 343.5.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 353.6 UnionPay 353.6.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 353.6.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 363.6.3 UnionPay E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 373.6.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 383.7 American Express 393.7.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 393.7.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 403.7.3 American Express E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 413.7.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 423.8 JCB 433.8.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 433.8.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 443.8.3 JCB E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 453.8.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 463.9 Discover 473.9.1 Company Basic Information, Business Overview, Application AreaPlatform and User Amount Description 473.9.2 E-commerce Payment Product and Specification 483.9.3 Discover E-commerce Payment Transaction Volume and Growth 2012-2017E 493.9.4 Main BusinessBusiness Overview 50Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=929063 Continued....