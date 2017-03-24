There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,551 in the last 365 days.

Processed Potatoes 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.88% and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Processed Potatoes 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.88% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global processed potatoes market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the period 2017-2021.
Potatoes are put through a wide range of processing equipment to produce premium quality processed potato products.


Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global processed potatoes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of processed potato products in the key geographical regions

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• Asia-Pacific (APAC)
• Europe
• Rest of the world (ROW)

The report, Global Processed Potatoes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Aviko
• Lamb Weston
• McCain Foods
• PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors
• Avebe
• Burts Chips
• Calbee Foods
• Herr Foods
• Intersnack Group
• Kellogg
• Kettle Foods
• Old Dutch Foods
• Snyder's-Lance
• Tyrrells Potato Crisps

Market driver
• Expansion in retail landscape and growing demand for convenience
Market challenge
• Health issues associated with excessive potato consumption
Market trend
• Growing focus on expanding production capabilities for potato processing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points


PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global processed potatoes market by product type
Global potato chips market
Global potato flakes market
Global potato starch market
Global frozen French fries market
Global other processed potatoes market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global processed potatoes market by geography
Processed potatoes market in Americas
Processed potatoes market in Europe
Processed potatoes market in APAC
Processed potatoes market in ROW

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-use
Global processed potatoes market by end-use

PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Global sales of retail processed potato products by distribution channel

PART 10: Key leading countries
US
UK
Japan

