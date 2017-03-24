Packaged Fruit Snacks 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 12.21% And Forecast To 2021
Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market
The global packaged fruit snacks market is driven by the growing preference for healthier snacking options across the globe and by the increasing number of product launches with new flavors, varieties of fruits, and enhanced taste. In 2016, the market in Europe accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by the markets in APAC and North America. In the same year, the sweet and savory segment had the largest share of the global market, followed by the beverages and dairy products segments.
The analysts forecast the global packaged dried fruits and fruit snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 12.21% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaged dried fruits and fruit snacks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report analyses the market potential for each product based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenario.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The Global Packaged Dried Fruits and Fruit Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• General Mills
• Kellogg
• SunOpta
• Sunkist Growers
• Welch's
Other prominent vendors
• Flaper
• Bare Foods
• Crispy Green
• Crunchies Natural Food
• Mount Franklin Foods
• Nourish Snacks
• Nutty Goodness
• Paradise Fruits
• Peeled Snacks
• Tropical Foods
• WHITEWAVE SERVICES
Market driver
• Growing product availability through retail chains.
Market challenge
• Processed food being perceived as harmful to health.
Market trend
• Growing preference for online shopping.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Global processed snacks market
Global extruded snacks market
Global packaged fruit snacks market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
Global packaged fruit snacks market by product type
Global sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks market
Global beverage-type packaged fruit snacks market
Global dairy-type packaged fruit snacks market
Global other-type packaged fruit snacks market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global packaged fruit snacks market by geography
Packaged fruit snacks market in Europe
Packaged fruit snacks market in APAC
Packaged fruit snacks market in North America
Packaged fruit snacks market in ROW
PART 08: Distribution channels
Global packaged fruit snacks market by distribution channels
PART 09: Key leading countries
Packaged fruit snacks market in the UK
Packaged fruit snacks market in the US
Packaged fruit snacks market in India
Packaged fruit snacks market in China
Packaged fruit snacks market in Canada
PART 10: Market drivers
Changing food consumption patterns
High demand for low-calorie snacks
Growing product availability through retail chains
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
Rise in demand for fresh fruits
Processed food being perceived as harmful to health
Fluctuations in raw material costs
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
New product launches
Innovations in packaging
Growing preference for online shopping
PART 15: Vendor landscape
………..CONTINUED
