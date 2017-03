Packaged Fruit Snacks 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 12.21% And Forecast To 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market The global packaged fruit snacks market is driven by the growing preference for healthier snacking options across the globe and by the increasing number of product launches with new flavors, varieties of fruits, and enhanced taste. In 2016, the market in Europe accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by the markets in APAC and North America. In the same year, the sweet and savory segment had the largest share of the global market, followed by the beverages and dairy products segments.The analysts forecast the global packaged dried fruits and fruit snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 12.21% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaged dried fruits and fruit snacks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report analyses the market potential for each product based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenario.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• APAC• Europe• North America• ROWThe Global Packaged Dried Fruits and Fruit Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• General Mills• Kellogg• SunOpta• Sunkist Growers• Welch'sOther prominent vendors• Flaper• Bare Foods• Crispy Green• Crunchies Natural Food• Mount Franklin Foods• Nourish Snacks• Nutty Goodness• Paradise Fruits• Peeled Snacks• Tropical Foods• WHITEWAVE SERVICESMarket driver• Growing product availability through retail chains.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Processed food being perceived as harmful to health.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Growing preference for online shopping.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportMarket overviewTop-vendor offeringsPART 03: Market research methodologyResearch methodologyEconomic indicatorsPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market landscapeGlobal processed snacks marketGlobal extruded snacks marketGlobal packaged fruit snacks marketFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by product typeGlobal packaged fruit snacks market by product typeGlobal sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks marketGlobal beverage-type packaged fruit snacks marketGlobal dairy-type packaged fruit snacks marketGlobal other-type packaged fruit snacks marketPART 07: Geographical segmentationGlobal packaged fruit snacks market by geographyPackaged fruit snacks market in EuropePackaged fruit snacks market in APACPackaged fruit snacks market in North AmericaPackaged fruit snacks market in ROWPART 08: Distribution channelsGlobal packaged fruit snacks market by distribution channelsPART 09: Key leading countriesPackaged fruit snacks market in the UKPackaged fruit snacks market in the USPackaged fruit snacks market in IndiaPackaged fruit snacks market in ChinaPackaged fruit snacks market in CanadaPART 10: Market driversChanging food consumption patternsHigh demand for low-calorie snacksGrowing product availability through retail chainsPART 11: Impact of driversPART 12: Market challengesRise in demand for fresh fruitsProcessed food being perceived as harmful to healthFluctuations in raw material costsPART 13: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 14: Market trendsNew product launchesInnovations in packagingGrowing preference for online shoppingPART 15: Vendor landscape………..CONTINUED 