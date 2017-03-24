Global Military Drone Market Expanding at a Stable CAGR of 8% from 2016 to 2021
Military Drone Market by Payload Type (C4I, Electro-optic, Radar, Electronic Warfare, Sonar, Camera), by Drone Type and by Geography - Forecast To 2021
The Global Military Drone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are increased demand of UAVs in military application, integration of drone in the current warfare systems to combat or counter threats, and cost efficient as compared to manned aircraft.
Americas to dominate the Global Military Drone Market during the forecast period
As per the MRFR analysis, the Americas region will continue its dominance in the forecast period to reach $XX billion, to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Whereas, EMEA and APAC will significantly grow at a CAGR of 9% and XX%, respectively during the forecast period.
Key Players
• AeroVironment (U.S)
• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems(U.S)
• Israel Aerospace Industries(Israel)
• Lockheed Martin(U.S)
• Northrop Grumman(U.S)
• AAI Corporation – Textron Systems(U.S)
• Aeryon Labs Inc.( Canada)
• American Dynamics(U.S)
• BAE Systems(U.K)
• Boeing(U.S)
“Analysis also includes consumption. Import and export data for Regions North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.”
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by payloads:
• C4I,
• Electro-optic,
• Radar,
• Electronic Warfare,
• Sonar,
• Camera,
• SI
• CI
Segmentation by Drone type:
• MALE,
• HALE,
• TUAVs,
• UCAVs,
• Naval UAVs,
• SUAVs
Global Military Drone Market ($ billion), 2016-2021
As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are the effect of defense budget cut on the procurement of drones, limitation of endurance and flight range, and issues with battery technology of UAVs.
