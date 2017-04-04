Global Flight Simulator Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Flight simulators are widely used in pilot training, aircraft design, airborne equipment testing and other applicationsPUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A flight simulator is a device that artificially re-creates aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how aircraft fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other aircraft systems, and how the aircraft reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation, etc.
Flight simulators are widely used in pilot training, aircraft design, airborne equipment testing and other applications. The primary purpose of utilization of flight simulator is to train a pilot to achieve, test, and maintain proficiency in the operation of an airplane without risk to person or property and at a lower cost to training in the air.
This report studies Flight Simulator in Global market, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
CAE
L3 Technologies
FlightSafety International
Thales
Rockwell Collins
Boeing
Textron
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Flight Simulator in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
Japan
ROW
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
FFS (Full Flight Simulator)
FTD (Flight Training Devices)
Other Types (FBSFMS)
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Flight Simulator in each application, can be divided into
Military Application
Commercial Application
Continued....
