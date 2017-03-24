MS Patients Survey Reveals High Potential Interest in Physician Assisted Death, Highlights Need for Depression Screening
Legalization of physician-assisted death is increasingly common in the United States where five states—California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington—and Washington, D.C. have legalized it; several countries have done the same. However, research on attitudes about PAD has been limited in individuals living with a chronic illness such as multiple sclerosis.
“These findings highlight the need for clinicians, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with MS to speak with them about depression and emotional well-being,” says Ruth Ann Marrie, MD, PhD, of the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada, Scientific Director of NARCOMS and lead investigator.
The research team used statistical models to evaluate the factors associated with an individual reporting that he or she would “definitely” or “probably” consider PAD in each situation. Higher levels of social support and greater religiosity were associated with reduced probability of considering PAD, while past and current depression, and moderate or severe pain were associated with increased probability of considering physician-assisted death.
The researchers distributed the survey to 10,791 participants and received 7,534 responses. Of those, 6,011 (79.87%) were female and 6,884 (91.37%) were Caucasian, and 50% reported at least moderate disability. For each of the five hypothetical situations, respondents indicated whether they “definitely would,” “probably would,” “probably would not,” or “definitely would not” consider PAD: (1) experiencing unbearable pain; (2) causing a financial burden to caregivers; (3) feeling extreme emotional distress; (4) inability to do things that make you happy; and (5) inability to enjoy anything that makes your life worth living. They also reported their sociodemographic characteristics, disability status using Patient Determined Disease Steps, depression status, pain status, religiosity, and degree of social support. Responses to each question were optional.
“These findings underscore the strong need for depression screening and mental health counseling and services for people with MS. CMSC has an active mental health special interest group that provides professionals with the latest research, resources and support to provide optimum mental health care to their patients,” added June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN, CEO of Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC).
Results were first presented in abstract P1621 at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) meeting in September 2016, and were published in Neurology (2017;88:1–7) March 15, 2017. An editorial on the topic by James Bernat, MD, and Michael McQuillen, MD, MA is published in Neurology online, http://www.neurology.org/content/early/2017/03/17/WNL.0000000000003832.full.pdf+html.
“The percentage of chronically ill patients with MS who said they would consider PAD is disturbing. These data raise the important question of how neurologists who practice in jurisdictions that have legalized PAD should optimally manage their patients with MS and other chronic diseases. Specifically, it asks how neurologists should respond when their patients raise the question of PAD,” Bernat writes.
NARCOMS is supported by the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC). The CMSC hosts an annual meeting providing comprehensive education for clinicians, medical students, researchers, and patient advocacy groups and this year’s conference, May 24–27 in New Orleans, includes several workshops and platform presentations on the topics of depression and suicide. Visit the meeting website to learn more: cmscscholar.org.
NARCOMS is the world’s largest self-report registry for individuals living with multiple sclerosis. It distributes a survey twice a year for participants to complete on a variety of topics affecting life with MS. To learn more: www.narcoms.org, follow us on Twitter: @NARCOMS or Instagram: @narcoms_now. Read the latest issue of our quarterly publication, NARCOMS Now, on emotional well-being, published online in mid-March.
#
ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (CMSC)
CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC mission is to promote high quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 11,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. The 31st CMSC Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of MS professionals in North America, will take place May 24-27, in New Orleans, LA. For more information go to www.mscare.org. Follow CMSC on Twitter: @mscare and Facebook: CMSCmscare.
Annie Scully
Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers
201-310-9252
email us here