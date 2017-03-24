High Protein Based Food 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 10.56% And Forecast To 2021
PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global High Protein Based Food Market
High-protein-based food products are specially-made products that help to build energy and muscle, and improve one's overall health. These products are also good sources of various fortified nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and fats. The concept of high-protein-based foods has gained worldwide popularity in the past few years. In the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the obesity rates are nearly 39% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 40-59 years and 29% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 20-39 years. With the high obesity rates and the increasing number of related health issues, the emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle is increasing. This in turn, is driving the market's growth in the US, especially for sports nutrition drinks.
The analysts forecast the global high protein based food market to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high protein based food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
Key vendors
• Clif Bar & Company
• Coca-Cola
• Glanbia Nutritionals
• GSK
• PepsiCo
Other prominent vendors
• Abbott Nutrition
• Champion Performance
• CytoSport
• Midsona Group
• General Nutrition Centers
• Monster Beverage Corporation
• Nutrition & Santé
• ProAction
• Reflex Nutrition
• Science in Sport (SiS)
• Ultimate Nutrition
• Universal Nutrition
Market driver
• Expansion of sales outlets and stream lining of manufacturing processes
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Low penetration in developing countries
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Emergence of non-traditional fitness activities.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope ofÂ the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Global food and beverage market
Global high-protein-based food market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentationÂ by product
Global protein-rich drinks market
Global high-protein and high-energy sports drinks market
Global high-protein and nutritious sports drinks market
Global protein-rich packaged foods market
Global protein supplements market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
High-protein-based food market in the Americas
High-protein-based food market in Europe
High-protein-based food market in APAC
High-protein-based food market in MEA
PART 09: Key leading countries
US
Germany
UK
France
PART 10: Market drivers
Increasing demand for protein-based products
Expansion of sales outlets and streamlining of manufacturing processes
Shift in preference toward natural and herbal products
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
Stringent government regulations
Availability of counterfeit products
Low penetration in developing countries
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
Emergence of non-traditional fitness activities
Growing demand for sports nutrition products
Expanding of global health-conscious population
PART 15: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Clif Bar & Company
Coca-Cola
Glanbia Nutritionals
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
PepsiCo
Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
