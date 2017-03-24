There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,555 in the last 365 days.

High Protein Based Food 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 10.56% And Forecast To 2021

High Protein Based Food

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global High Protein Based Food Market

High-protein-based food products are specially-made products that help to build energy and muscle, and improve one's overall health. These products are also good sources of various fortified nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and fats. The concept of high-protein-based foods has gained worldwide popularity in the past few years. In the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the obesity rates are nearly 39% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 40-59 years and 29% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 20-39 years. With the high obesity rates and the increasing number of related health issues, the emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle is increasing. This in turn, is driving the market's growth in the US, especially for sports nutrition drinks.

The analysts forecast the global high protein based food market to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high protein based food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095065-global-high-protein-based-food-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA

The Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Clif Bar & Company
• Coca-Cola
• Glanbia Nutritionals
• GSK
• PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors
• Abbott Nutrition
• Champion Performance
• CytoSport
• Midsona Group
• General Nutrition Centers
• Monster Beverage Corporation
• Nutrition & Santé
• ProAction
• Reflex Nutrition
• Science in Sport (SiS)
• Ultimate Nutrition
• Universal Nutrition

Market driver
• Expansion of sales outlets and stream lining of manufacturing processes
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Low penetration in developing countries
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Emergence of non-traditional fitness activities.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095065-global-high-protein-based-food-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope ofÂ the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview
Global food and beverage market
Global high-protein-based food market
Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentationÂ by product

Global protein-rich drinks market
Global high-protein and high-energy sports drinks market
Global high-protein and nutritious sports drinks market
Global protein-rich packaged foods market
Global protein supplements market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

High-protein-based food market in the Americas
High-protein-based food market in Europe
High-protein-based food market in APAC
High-protein-based food market in MEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

US
Germany
UK
France

PART 10: Market drivers

Increasing demand for protein-based products
Expansion of sales outlets and streamlining of manufacturing processes

Shift in preference toward natural and herbal products

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

Stringent government regulations
Availability of counterfeit products
Low penetration in developing countries

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

Emergence of non-traditional fitness activities
Growing demand for sports nutrition products
Expanding of global health-conscious population

PART 15: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario
Clif Bar & Company
Coca-Cola
Glanbia Nutritionals
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
PepsiCo
Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095065

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverages, Social Media, World & Regional