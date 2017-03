High Protein Based Food 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 10.56% And Forecast To 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global High Protein Based Food Market High-protein-based food products are specially-made products that help to build energy and muscle, and improve one's overall health. These products are also good sources of various fortified nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and fats. The concept of high-protein-based foods has gained worldwide popularity in the past few years. In the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the obesity rates are nearly 39% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 40-59 years and 29% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 20-39 years. With the high obesity rates and the increasing number of related health issues, the emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle is increasing. This in turn, is driving the market's growth in the US, especially for sports nutrition drinks.The analysts forecast the global high protein based food market to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high protein based food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095065-global-high-protein-based-food-market-2017-2021 The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• Europe• MEAThe Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Clif Bar & Company• Coca-Cola• Glanbia Nutritionals• GSK• PepsiCoOther prominent vendors• Abbott Nutrition• Champion Performance• CytoSport• Midsona Group• General Nutrition Centers• Monster Beverage Corporation• Nutrition & Santé• ProAction• Reflex Nutrition• Science in Sport (SiS)• Ultimate Nutrition• Universal NutritionMarket driver• Expansion of sales outlets and stream lining of manufacturing processes• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Low penetration in developing countries• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Emergence of non-traditional fitness activities.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095065-global-high-protein-based-food-market-2017-2021 Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market landscapeMarket overviewGlobal food and beverage marketGlobal high-protein-based food marketFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by productGlobal protein-rich drinks marketGlobal high-protein and high-energy sports drinks marketGlobal high-protein and nutritious sports drinks marketGlobal protein-rich packaged foods marketGlobal protein supplements marketPART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channelPART 08: Geographical segmentationHigh-protein-based food market in the AmericasHigh-protein-based food market in EuropeHigh-protein-based food market in APACHigh-protein-based food market in MEAPART 09: Key leading countriesUSGermanyUKFrancePART 10: Market driversIncreasing demand for protein-based productsExpansion of sales outlets and streamlining of manufacturing processesShift in preference toward natural and herbal productsPART 11: Impact of driversPART 12: Market challengesStringent government regulationsAvailability of counterfeit productsLow penetration in developing countriesPART 13: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 14: Market trendsEmergence of non-traditional fitness activitiesGrowing demand for sports nutrition productsExpanding of global health-conscious populationPART 15: Vendor landscapeCompetitive scenarioClif Bar & CompanyCoca-ColaGlanbia NutritionalsGlaxoSmithKline (GSK)PepsiCoOther prominent vendors………..CONTINUEDBuy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095065 CONTACT US :NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing Managersales@wiseguyreports.comPh: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)About UsWise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. 