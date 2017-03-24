Global Plastic Decking Market expected to cross USD 5 billion at CAGR of 11% by 2022
Plastic Decking Market Information by Material (HDPE, PP, PVC, LDPE and others), by Composite (Capped and Uncapped), by End-Use and Region - Forecast to 2022
Plastic decking is widely used in residential and non-residential buildings. Residential buildings by end use contribute largely to the market. North-America contributes highest to the market, majorly due to increasing demand for low maintenance building products.
The global plastic decking market size was valued at around USD 2 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 5 Billion at CAGR of approximately 11% by 2022.
Major Key Players
• UPM Kymmene Corporation
• Universal Forest Products, Inc.
• Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.
• Azek Building Products
• Fiberon LLC
• Cardinal Building Products
• TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
• CertainTeed Corporation
• Green Bay Decking, LLC
• DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems
Request a Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1872
Target Audience
• Manufactures
• Raw Materials Suppliers
• Aftermarket supplier
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Market Research Analysis
The market is highly application based. Residential buildings globally drive the market due rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. On the basis of composite, Capped composite accounted for the largest market share.
The report for Global Plastic Decking Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Plastic Decking Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022”
Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plastic-decking-market
Regional Analysis
Asian countries, especially India and China expected to grow fast over the forecasted period due to rising population and rising income. North-America contributes highest to the overall growth of the market due to increasing demand for low maintenance building products.
North-America is the largest region for the plastic decking market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The main reason for the growth in the region includes increasing demand for low maintenance building products, rising consumer spending and urbanization.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global plastic decking market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global plastic decking market as material, composite end-use. On the basis of material it is segmented as PP, HDPE, LDPE, PVC and others. On the basis of composite it is segmented as capped and uncapped. On the basis of end-use it is widely used in residential and non-residential buildings
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1872
Brief TOC
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
7. Global Plastic Decking Market by Region
8. Global Plastic Decking Market by Material
9. Global Plastic Decking Market by Composite
10. Global Plastic Decking Market by End-Use
11. Company Profiles
10.1 UPM Kymmene Corporation
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financials
10.1.3 Product Portfolio
10.1.4 Business Strategies
10.1.5 Recent Development
10.2 Universal Forest Products, Inc.
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Financials
10.2.3 Product Portfolio
10.2.4 Business Strategies
10.2.5 Recent Development
10.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.
Continued…..
Browse Related Report
Global Warehouse management system (WMS) Market Information by Service Type (Software, Consulting, System integration, and Operations & Maintenance), by Application (Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Transportation & logistics, Retail, and Others) and by Region - Forecast to 2022
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/warehouse-management-system-market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here