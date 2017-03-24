Global Construction Adhesive and sealant Market is predictable to cross USD 12 Billion by 2022
Construction Adhesive and Sealant Market has expected CAGR of approximately 6% by 2022,Market with this it is predictable to cross USD 12 Billion by 2022
Market Highlights
The global construction adhesive and sealant market is estimated to show a moderate growth in the forecasted period. An increase in the demand in ceramic tile, flooring underlayment, concrete, countertop lamination, pipe cements, drywall lamination, HVAC, roofing, wall covering, pre-finished panels and other applications will be the key influencing factors for this market. The demand from infrastructure development, refurbishment and maintenance in the world is increasing usage of adhesives.
Market Research Analysis:
Construction adhesive and sealant market is estimated to show a growing trend in the forecasted period. Waterborne adhesives market size is being dominated the technology landscape. This technology is preferred over other technology owing to low VoC emissions to control environmental toxicity. On product type basis, acrylic products witnessed most usage followed by silicone sealants consumption. Focus on vehicle weight reduction for better fuel performance and strong infrastructure development indicators will play a key role in demand development. The high demand for the adhesive and sealant across the infrastructure industry and the housing industry will increase the overall construction adhesive consumption.
Key Players
• 3M Company
• Henkel A&G
• Bostik SA
• Sika AG
• H.B. Fuller
• Franklin International
• ITW Polymers Sealants North America
• DAP Products Inc.
• Avery Dennision Corporation
• The Dow Chemical Company.
Scope of the report
This study provides an overview of the global construction adhesive and sealant industry, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global construction equipment market as type, technology and end-use. On the basis of type it is segmented as Polyvinyl Acetate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane and others. On the basis of technology it is segmented as Reactive, Waterborne, Solvent Borne, and others. On the basis of end-use it is segmented as waterproofing, insulation, walls & panels, roof & floors, and others.
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of Construction Equipment market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. APAC would be the largest growing market in terms of revenue generation because of increased investment in construction and infrastructure to support the economic development and rapid population growth.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
3 Market Research Methodology
4 Market Landscape
5 Industry Overview of Global Construction Adhesive & Sealant Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact analysis
7. Global Construction Adhesive & Sealant Market by Region
8. Global Construction Adhesive & Sealant Market by Type
9. Global Construction Adhesive & Sealant Market by Technology
10 Global Construction Adhesive & Sealant Market by End-use
11. Company Profiles
Continued…
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 118 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Construction Adhesive and sealant Market Information from 2016 to 2022"
