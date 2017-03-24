Global Construction Adhesive and sealant Market is predictable to cross USD 12 Billion by 2022

Construction Adhesive and Sealant Market has expected CAGR of approximately 6% by 2022,Market with this it is predictable to cross USD 12 Billion by 2022

Key Players : 3M Company, Henkel A&G, Bostik SA, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Franklin International, ITW Polymers Sealants North America, DAP Products Inc., Avery Dennision Corporation,” — Market Research Future