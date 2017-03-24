Data Center Construction Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Data Center Construction Market
This report studies Data Center Construction In Global Market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 Data Center Construction Players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share for top 5 manufacturer, covering
AECOM
Arup Group
Corgan Associates
DPR Construction
Fluor
HDR Architecture
Holder Construction Group
ISG Construction
Jacobs Engineering Group
Jones Engineering
Nakano Corporation
Schneider Electric
SISK Group, Sweett Group
Turner Construction
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top 5 players in these regions, from 2012 to 2017 (forecast), like
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.
South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into
Electrical Construction
Mechanical Construction
General Construction
Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Data Center Construction in each application, can be divided into
Finance
Internet
Telecommunications
Government
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
2017 Top 5 Data Center Construction Manufacturers/Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
1 Data Center Construction Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Center Construction
1.2 Data Center Construction Segment by Types
1.2.1 Global Sales Market Share of Data Center Construction by Types in 2015
1.2.2 Electrical Construction
1.2.3 Mechanical Construction
1.2.4 General Construction
1.3 Data Center Construction Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Data Center Construction Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2015
1.3.2 Finance
1.3.3 Internet
1.3.4 Telecommunications
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Data Center Construction Market by Regions
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Data Center Construction (2012-2022)
………
9 Global Data Center Construction Players Profiles/Analysis
9.1 AECOM
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.1.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Type 1
9.1.2.2 Type 2
9.1.3 AECOM Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Arup Group
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.2.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Type 1
9.2.2.2 Type 2
9.2.3 Arup Group Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Corgan Associates
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.3.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Type 1
9.3.2.2 Type 2
9.3.3 Corgan Associates Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 DPR Construction
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.4.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Type 1
9.4.2.2 Type 2
9.4.3 DPR Construction Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Fluor
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.5.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Type 1
9.5.2.2 Type 2
9.5.3 Fluor Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 HDR Architecture
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.6.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Type 1
9.6.2.2 Type 2
9.6.3 HDR Architecture Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Holder Construction Group
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.7.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Type 1
9.7.2.2 Type 2
9.7.3 Holder Construction Group Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 ISG Construction
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.8.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Type 1
9.8.2.2 Type 2
9.8.3 ISG Construction Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Jacobs Engineering Group
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.9.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Type 1
9.9.2.2 Type 2
9.9.3 Jacobs Engineering Group Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Jones Engineering
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.10.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Type 1
9.10.2.2 Type 2
9.10.3 Jones Engineering Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.11 Nakano Corporation
9.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.11.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.11.2.1 Type 1
9.11.2.2 Type 2
9.11.3 Nakano Corporation Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.12 Schneider Electric
9.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.12.2 Data Center Construction Product Types, Application and Specification
9.12.2.1 Type 1
9.12.2.2 Type 2
9.12.3 Schneider Electric Data Center Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.13 SISK Group, Sweett Group
10 Data Center Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis
10.1 Data Center Construction Key Raw Materials Analysis
10.1.1 Key Raw Materials
10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
10.2.1 Raw Materials
10.2.2 Labor Cost
10.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Data Center Construction
Continued…..
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
