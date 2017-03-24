Accounting Software Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Accounting Software Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research databasePUNE, INDIA , March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Accounting Software Market
This report studies Accounting Software in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 Accounting Software Players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share for top 5 manufacturer, covering
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Intacct
Assit cornerstone
Aplicor
Red wing
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top 5 players in these regions, from 2012 to 2017 (forecast), like
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.
South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into
Online Solutions Accounting Software
Desktop Solutions Accounting Software
Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Accounting Software in each application, can be divided into
Manufacturing
Services
Retail
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
2017 Top 5 Accounting Software Manufacturers/Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
1 Accounting Software Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Accounting Software
1.2 Accounting Software Segment by Types
1.2.1 Global Sales Market Share of Accounting Software by Types in 2015
1.2.2 Online Solutions Accounting Software
1.2.3 Desktop Solutions Accounting Software
1.3 Accounting Software Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Accounting Software Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2015
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Services
1.3.4 Retail
1.4 Accounting Software Market by Regions
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Accounting Software (2012-2022)
…………..
9 Global Accounting Software Players Profiles/Analysis
9.1 Intuit
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.1.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Type 1
9.1.2.2 Type 2
9.1.3 Intuit Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Sage
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.2.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Type 1
9.2.2.2 Type 2
9.2.3 Sage Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 SAP
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.3.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Type 1
9.3.2.2 Type 2
9.3.3 SAP Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Oracle (NetSuite)
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.4.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Type 1
9.4.2.2 Type 2
9.4.3 Oracle (NetSuite) Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Microsoft
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.5.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Type 1
9.5.2.2 Type 2
9.5.3 Microsoft Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Infor
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.6.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Type 1
9.6.2.2 Type 2
9.6.3 Infor Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Epicor
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.7.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Type 1
9.7.2.2 Type 2
9.7.3 Epicor Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Workday
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.8.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Type 1
9.8.2.2 Type 2
9.8.3 Workday Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Unit4
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.9.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Type 1
9.9.2.2 Type 2
9.9.3 Unit4 Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Xero
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.10.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Type 1
9.10.2.2 Type 2
9.10.3 Xero Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.11 Yonyou
9.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.11.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.11.2.1 Type 1
9.11.2.2 Type 2
9.11.3 Yonyou Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.12 Kingdee
9.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.12.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.12.2.1 Type 1
9.12.2.2 Type 2
9.12.3 Kingdee Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.13 Acclivity
9.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.13.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.13.2.1 Type 1
9.13.2.2 Type 2
9.13.3 Acclivity Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.14 FreshBooks
9.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
9.14.2 Accounting Software Product Types, Application and Specification
9.14.2.1 Type 1
9.14.2.2 Type 2
9.14.3 FreshBooks Accounting Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.15 Intacct
10 Accounting Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis
10.1 Accounting Software Key Raw Materials Analysis
10.1.1 Key Raw Materials
10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
10.2.1 Raw Materials
10.2.2 Labor Cost
10.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Accounting Software
Continued…………
