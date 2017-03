Global Wireless Power Receiver Market expected to reach over USD 1.1 Billion revenue by 2022

Wireless Power Receiver By Technology (Inductive Coupling, Capacitive Coupling), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare) - Forecast 2016-2022

Major key Players include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.,Texas Instruments Inc.,Qualcomm Inc.,WiTricity Corporation,TDK Corporation,Integrated Device Technology, Inc.” — Market Research Future

Market Highlights Global Wireless Power Receiver market is growing rapidly from past couple of years. Technological advancement and growing smartphone industry are some of the key factors which are supporting the growth of the market. In the year 2015, growing smartphone industry and increasing consumer awareness are few factors which is driving the market of Wireless Power Receivers.Global Wireless Power Receivers are becoming very popular in the consumer electronic products such as smartphones and wearable devices. Smartphone companies are investing heavily in their R&D but it is expected that other segment such as automotive and healthcare will grow rapidly.Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1683 Key Players for Wireless Power Receiver Market:• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea),• Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.),• Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.),• NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),• Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel),• WiTricity Corporation (U.S.),• PowerbyProxi (New Zealand),• Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.),• TDK Corporation (Japan),• Convenient Power HK Limited (China)."Analysis also includes consumption. Import and export data for Regions North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India."Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)'s team said: "Global Wireless Power Receiver market is seeing various opportunities in the future as the technology is changing. Recently, Samsung introduced its new phone Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge which is equipped with wireless charging technology. Going on the similar track, other prominent players are also working and investing heavily in R&D to make such products. Global Wireless Power Receiver market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period."Intended Audience• Smartphone Manufactures• Battery Manufacturers• Technology Providers• Wireless Charger Manufactures• Chip Manufacturers• Wireless Charger SuppliersBrowse full report with detail TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1683 Table of ContentMarket Introduction1.1 Introduction1.2 Scope Of Study1.2.1 Research Objective1.2.2 Assumptions1.2.3 Limitations1.3 Market Structure:1.3.1 Global Wireless Power Receiver Market: By Technology1.3.2 Global Wireless Power Receiver Market: By Application2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Primary Research2.3 Secondary Research2.4 Forecast Model3 Global Wireless Power Receiver Market: Overview3.1 Introduction3.1.1 Definition3.1.2 Market Segmentation Of Wireless Power Receiver Market4 Global Wireless Power Receiver Market: Competitive Landscape4.1 Key Strategies And Developments4.1.1 Acquisitions4.1.2 Partnerships & Collaborations4.2 Porter's Five Forces AnalysisContinue…..Related ReportGlobal Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market Research Report- Forecast 2022 Indoor positioning and Navigation System Market for is expected to grow at ~30% CAGR (2016-2022).Know more about this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/indoor-positioning-navigation-system-market-1775