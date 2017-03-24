Global Wireless Power Receiver Market expected to reach over USD 1.1 Billion revenue by 2022
Wireless Power Receiver By Technology (Inductive Coupling, Capacitive Coupling), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare) - Forecast 2016-2022
Global Wireless Power Receiver market is growing rapidly from past couple of years. Technological advancement and growing smartphone industry are some of the key factors which are supporting the growth of the market. In the year 2015, growing smartphone industry and increasing consumer awareness are few factors which is driving the market of Wireless Power Receivers.Global Wireless Power Receivers are becoming very popular in the consumer electronic products such as smartphones and wearable devices. Smartphone companies are investing heavily in their R&D but it is expected that other segment such as automotive and healthcare will grow rapidly.
Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1683
Key Players for Wireless Power Receiver Market:
• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea),
• Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.),
• Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.),
• NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),
• Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel),
• WiTricity Corporation (U.S.),
• PowerbyProxi (New Zealand),
• Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.),
• TDK Corporation (Japan),
• Convenient Power HK Limited (China).
“Analysis also includes consumption. Import and export data for Regions North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.”
Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: “Global Wireless Power Receiver market is seeing various opportunities in the future as the technology is changing. Recently, Samsung introduced its new phone Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge which is equipped with wireless charging technology. Going on the similar track, other prominent players are also working and investing heavily in R&D to make such products. Global Wireless Power Receiver market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.”
Intended Audience
• Smartphone Manufactures
• Battery Manufacturers
• Technology Providers
• Wireless Charger Manufactures
• Chip Manufacturers
• Wireless Charger Suppliers
Browse full report with detail TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1683
Table of Content
Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure:
1.3.1 Global Wireless Power Receiver Market: By Technology
1.3.2 Global Wireless Power Receiver Market: By Application
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
3 Global Wireless Power Receiver Market: Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Definition
3.1.2 Market Segmentation Of Wireless Power Receiver Market
4 Global Wireless Power Receiver Market: Competitive Landscape
4.1 Key Strategies And Developments
4.1.1 Acquisitions
4.1.2 Partnerships & Collaborations
4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Continue…..
Related Report
Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market Research Report- Forecast 2022 Indoor positioning and Navigation System Market for is expected to grow at ~30% CAGR (2016-2022).Know more about this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/indoor-positioning-navigation-system-market-1775
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here