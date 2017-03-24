Global Electric Motors Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% by 2022
Electric Motors Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 4% during the period 2016 to 2022,by Type ,By Output Power, By Application, By Region
The global Electric motors market will be driven by the increasing applications and the huge installations of electric motors in marine, oil and gas, energy and power and other industries. These industries are dependent on use of machines which require constant power supply. The industrial machines supply power and in turn, drive the electric motors market. The policy makers are focusing on public transit infrastructure, with very less pollution for tackling of the air pollutant emissions, mostly in the densely populated cities and megacities. The other factors which are driving the automotive connectors market is the increasing level of urbanization in all the developing economies, the increasing urbanization and the increasing automation in various industry sectors.
Request a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2376
Market Research Analysis
Amongst all output power, the integral horsepower is expected to grow rapidly. The integral horsepower electric motors find applications in industrial and commercial purposes such as industrial blowers, compressors, conveying equipment and variable frequency drives which further drives the market of electric motors.
Key Players
• BB Group Ltd. (U.K.)
• Siemens AG (Germany)
• AMETEK Inc. (U.S.)
• ARC Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• Brook Crompton Americas (U.S.)
• Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)
• Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
• General Electric Company (U.S.)
• Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (U.S.)
• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
• Nidec Corporation (Japan)
• Maxon Motor AG (Switzerland)
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electric motors market with highest CAGR due to the high industrial output in developing nations such as India and China in automotive sectors as well as consumer electronics sector. The rapidly increasing agricultural sector in the region with use of advanced technology in agricultural equipment is further expected to drive the demand for electric motors in the Asia-pacific region.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the Global Electric motors market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Electric motors market by its type, output power, application and region.
By type
• AC
• DC
• Hermetic
By Output Power
• Fractional horsepower
• Integral horsepower
By Application
• HVAC
• Motor vehicles
• Industrial machinery
• Household appliances
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Rest of the World
Browse Full EM Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-motors-market-2376
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
4 Global Electric motors market, By Type
4.1 Introduction
4.2 AC
4.3 DC
4.4 Hermatic
5 Global Electric motors market, By Output power
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fractional horsepower
5.3 Integral horsepower
6 Global Electric motors market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 HVAC
6.3 Motor vehicles
6.4 Industrial machinery
6.5 Household appliances
6.6 Others
7 Regional Market Analysis
8 Competitive Analysis
Continued……
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 140 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Electric motors market Information from 2016 to 2022"
List of Table
Table 1 Global Electric Motors Market, By Type
Table 2 Global Electric Motors Market, By Output Power
Table 3 Global Electric Motors Market, By Application
Table 4 Global Electric Motors Market, By Regions
Table 5 North America Electric Motors Market, By Type
Table 6 North America Electric Motors Market, By Output Power
Table 7 North America Electric Motors Market, By Application
Table 8 U.S. Electric Motors Market, By Type
Continued…
List of Figure
Figure 1 Research Output Power
Figure 2 Global Electric Motors Market: By Type (%)
Figure 3 Global Electric Motors Market: By Output Power (%)
Figure 4 Global Electric Motors Market: By Application (%)
Figure 5 Global Electric Motors Market: By Region
Figure 6 North America Electric Motors Market, By Type (%)
Figure 7 North America Electric Motors Market, By Output Power (%)
Figure 8 North America Electric Motors Market, By Application (%)
Figure 9 Europe Electric Motors Market, By Type (%)
Figure 10 Europe Electric Motors Market, By Output Power (%)
Figure 11 Europe Electric Motors Market, By Application (%)
Figure 12 Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market, By Type (%)
Continued…
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Web: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here