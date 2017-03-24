Supercapacitor Market to Reach $2.44 billion with 18.60% CAGR Forecast to 2020
Supercapacitor Market 2016 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2020PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Supercapacitor market is showing a significant potential and is projected to witness compound annual growth rate of 18.60% over the forecast period to reach $2.44 billion in market size by 2020. Supercapacitor or Ultra capacitors are electrochemical capacitors with high density and capacitance in comparison to common capacitors. It is a combination of the properties of conventional batteries and common capacitors. The storage capacity of a Supercapacitor is 10 to 100 times than electrolytic capacitors in terms of mass or energy per unit volume. The advanced features like high power pulse, extended battery life, and low battery cost has enabled them to secure a significant place in the commercial market.
Supercapacitor have enabled major advances in energy storage. Supercapacitor utilize high surface area electrode materials and thin dielectrics, empowering them to achieve capacitance with much larger magnitudes than common capacitors. Supercapacitor help to deliver quick bursts of energy during peak power demands and store it, and also capture the excess power which is otherwise lost. Supercapacitor are now being used with batteries to meet technical and economical requirements of various applications.
Rapid technological advancements and quickly evolving green energy applications have proved to be the major drivers for the market. The transportation industry has given the major boost to the Supercapacitor market since the demand for electric vehicles and trains are increasing, especially in the developed economies like China, United States of America, Japan, France and others. Due to the features like regenerative braking and easy applications in hybrid vehicles, Supercapacitor have become useful to transportation and industrial applications.
Supercapacitor for renewable energy application has grown over the period of time. Thus, increasing focus on renewable energy sources is huge opportunity for the Supercapacitor market. Major research and developments of Supercapacitor and its variants and the potential materials are being done in the United States of America. Whereas, high prices and lack of industry wide experience are the key impediments hindering the growth of the market.
The production of Supercapacitor has also increased since the number of Supercapacitor manufacturing companies have increased double folds over the past few years. The global Supercapacitor market has been segmented on the basis of materials used, end products and end users. On the basis of materials the market has been bifurcated into electrodes (electrochemical double layer capacitor, pseudo capacitors and hybrid capacitor), separators (polymeric film, kapton and polyacrylonitrile) and electrolytes (organic electrolytes and aqueous electrolytes). Whereas, on the basis of end products the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, industrial products, healthcare products, energy products, transportation products and others. The market by end user has been bifurcated into aerospace and defense industry, energy, wireless technology, healthcare industry, electronics industry, automobile industry and others.
The market has also been geographically segmented into North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and others) and Rest of the World.
North America held the largest market share in the global market and projected to dominate throughout the forecast period, closely followed by Europe. The region is majorly driven by the United States owing increasing R&D happening in the region along with the strict regulation pertaining to environment friendly technologies existing in the region.
Some of the key players in the global Supercapacitor market are Maxwell Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Skeleton Technologies, Cap-xx LTD, Skeleton Technologies, Graphene Laboratories INC., and AVX Corporation
